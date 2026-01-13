How to watch: No. 18 Alabama at Mississippi State men's basketball

Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard, unsurprisingly, has been the Bulldogs’ best player this season and has taken his game to another level for SEC play.

In three SEC games, Hubbard has scored 38, 30 and 20 points while Mississippi State has started conference play 2-1. Hubbard’s 20-point outing came against Kentucky, the Bulldogs lone SEC loss.

His 38-point performance came in an overtime win against Texas and matched his career-high for points in a game. The previous time Hubbard scored 38 points in a game was last season’s first game against Alabama the Bulldogs nearly won.

It’s an experience Alabama coach Nate Oats hasn’t forgotten about ahead of the Crimson Tide’s game in Starkville on Tuesday.

“We better have a better plan than last year when he scored 38 on us. He’s a really good player,” Oats said in a Monday press conference. “If you’re guarding him, you can’t fall asleep. The moment you do, he’s sprinting off an off-ball screen or relocating to get the ball back. Last year, especially early in the game, we had too many breakdowns like that.

“He’s also excellent in ball screens. If your big doesn’t get up, he’ll shoot pull-ups. If your big gets too aggressive, he’ll split it or turn the corner. He can shoot off the dribble, off handoffs — he puts a lot of pressure on guards.”

Hubbard’s jump shot, that he’ll take from anywhere on the floor, is the most dangerous part of his game.

“I think it’s the surprise factor. He’s obviously not a lengthy guy, but when he shoots it, he shoots it like he’s a 6-foot-6 guy,” Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said. “From the moment he decides he’s going to shoot until the release, it’s dynamic, fast, and explosive. There’s not much you can do unless you’re really locked in defensively.”

It’s a unique style of play that can throw off defenders, which is why Jans has never tried to tinker with Hubbard’s shooting form.

“Not at all,” Jans said. “I’ve been coaching long enough to know that if someone can make shots - no matter what it looks like or what their routine is - you don’t mess with that.”

Mississippi State will need Hubbard at his best to upset No. 18 Alabama on Tuesday night. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to Watch: No. 18 Alabama at Mississippi State

Who: No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-5, 1-2 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-6, 2-1 SEC)

When: 8 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 69-39

Last Meeting: Alabama 111, Mississippi State 73 (February 25, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Kentucky, 92-68

Last time out, Crimson Tide: lost to Texas, 92-88

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread Alabama: -4.5 (-110)

Mississippi State: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline Alabama: -215

Mississippi State: +176

Total Over: 174.5 (-110)

Under: 174.5 (-110)

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 22.8 ppg

Rebounds: Achor Achor, 7.1 rpg

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 61 (3.8 avg.)

Steals: Shawn Jones Jr., 29 (1.8 avg.)

Blocks: Quincy Ballard, 20 (1.25 avg.)

Alabama Top Performers

Points: Labaron Philon Jr., 21.2 ppg

Rebounds: Amari Allen, 7.4 rpg

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr., 68 (4.9 avg.)

Steals: Labaron Philon Jr., 22 (1.8 avg.)

Blocks: Aiden Sherrell, 36 (2.6 avg.)

Alabama

Out

#4 Davion Hannah

#34 Collins Onyejiaka

Doubtful

#3 Latrell Wrightsell

#7 Taylor Bol Bowen

Mississippi State

All available.

