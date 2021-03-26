FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Ben Howland on Mississippi State's dramatic win over Richmond

Bulldogs advance to NIT semifinals
Author:
Publish date:

How about a little postseason Mississippi State men's basketball drama?

The Bulldogs got a clutch 3-pointer from guard D.J. Stewart with just two seconds remaining to top Richmond 68-67 in the NIT on Thursday. The victory now moves MSU into the event's semifinals on Saturday.

After Thursday's game, State head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to break down his team's thrilling win. Howland's postgame press conference can be seen with the video at the top of this page.

WATCH: Ben Howland on Mississippi State's dramatic win over Richmond

