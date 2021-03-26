WATCH: Ben Howland on Mississippi State's dramatic win over Richmond

How about a little postseason Mississippi State men's basketball drama?

The Bulldogs got a clutch 3-pointer from guard D.J. Stewart with just two seconds remaining to top Richmond 68-67 in the NIT on Thursday. The victory now moves MSU into the event's semifinals on Saturday.

After Thursday's game, State head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to break down his team's thrilling win. Howland's postgame press conference can be seen with the video at the top of this page.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.