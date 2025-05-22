Hubbard withdraws from NBA Draft, returns to Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Josh Hubbard, the dynamic 5-foot-11 guard from Madison-Ridgeland Academy, officially announced on Wednesday that he will return to Mississippi State.
Bulldogs' fans have been waiting for the news. It ended speculation about his professional future and providing clarity to the Mississippi State’ roster. He didn't run it to the end with the last day to decide May 28.
The move, while widely anticipated, is a significant boost for coach Chris Jans and a Bulldogs' team that is navigating a busy offseason of roster changes.
Hubbard’s sophomore campaign was nothing short of historic.
He led the Bulldogs in scoring with 18.1 points per game, starting all 34 contests and ranking among the SEC’s top 15 in seven statistical categories. His impact was felt across the board:
• 3rd in the SEC in points per game
• 2nd in assists-to-turnover ratio (2.49)
• 2nd in three-pointers made per game (3.18)
• 4th in free throw percentage (87.8%)
• 7th in three-point percentage (34.5%)
• 15th in assists (3.15) and field goal percentage (40.2%)
Hubbard’s free throw percentage set a new school record, and he became the first player in Mississippi State history to record at least 600 points and 100 assists in a single season.
He also captured the 2025 Bailey Howell Award, given to Mississippi’s top college basketball player, becoming the first freshman to win the honor since its inception in 2004-05.
In just two seasons, Hubbard has amassed 1,240 points, 168 assists and 55 steals. His combined freshman-sophomore point total is the highest in the SEC since 2000 and ranks fourth all-time in conference history.
As a freshman, Hubbard set school records for three-pointers made (108) and points scored (598), while averaging 17.1 points per game.
Hubbard’s decision to return was rooted in his commitment to the Bulldogs and his belief in the program’s direction.
“I’m blessed to be a Mississippi State Bulldog. I’m blessed to play for one of the best coaches in the country in Chris Jans," Hubbard said. "I’m blessed to have another opportunity to represent my home state on a national stage. It’s special.”
His leadership will be crucial as Mississippi State navigates a changing roster.
The Bulldogs have seen several players transfer out, including Kanye Clary (Oklahoma State), Michael Nwoko (LSU), and KeShawn Murphy (Auburn), but have also added experienced transfers like Ja’Borri McGhee (UAB) and Jayden Epps (Georgetown).
With Hubbard back in the fold, Mississippi State is poised to remain competitive in the SEC.
His scoring ability, playmaking, and experience will anchor a team looking to build on last season’s NCAA Tournament appearance and ninth-place SEC finish (21-13 overall).
National analysts believe Hubbard’s return gives him a legitimate shot at All-American honors next season, especially as he continues to develop under Coach Jans.
While he tested the NBA Draft waters, Hubbard was not listed on ESPN’s top 100 prospects, making his return to Starkville a logical step for further growth and exposure.