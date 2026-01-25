Jans Owns It as Mississippi State Gets Run Off Floor by Vanderbilt

When Mississippi State lost 88-56 to Vanderbilt, the scoreboard told one story. Chris Jans told another.

This time, the coach didn’t point fingers at schedules, officials or bad luck. He pointed them right back at himself.

Jans said the Bulldogs didn’t bring the required intensity, didn’t match Vanderbilt’s physicality and didn’t execute the details that win SEC games.

When that happens, the first person he blamed was the one holding the clipboard.

“It surprised me,” Jans said, which is coach code for this one’s on me. He said both teams came in riding the wrong side of a streak, and one was bound to play desperate. Vanderbilt did. State didn’t.

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard/forward Amier Ali (14) passes the ball as Vanderbilt Commodores forward Tyler Harris (8) defends during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jans acknowledged that his team talked about intensity all week, practiced with good energy and checked all the boxes — except the one that actually matters. When the game tipped, Mississippi State didn’t have it.

“We didn’t have the right mental approach or certainly the physicality, the intensity, the attention to detail we know we have to play with,” Jans said, putting the issue squarely on preparation translating to performance.

The opening stretch set the tone, and Jans didn’t dodge that either. He described it as one team punching hard and the other never punching back.

“After the first 10, 12 minutes we didn’t find a group of guys that decided dust ourselves off and punch back harder and more,” he said.

That’s not just a player problem. That’s a coaching problem — finding the right lineup, pushing the right buttons and demanding a response when things go sideways.

Mississippi State never recovered. The Bulldogs looked disconnected on both ends, and the energy gap only widened as the first half dragged on. By halftime, the game already felt decided, even if the numbers hadn’t finished catching up.

Jans walked through the usual list of potential excuses and dismissed all of them. Yes, State got home late. Yes, the routine changed. Yes, tip time moved up. But Jans said his team had the information, practiced well and felt good going in.

That’s what made the performance sting more.

“It’s not something I expected nor did I get a feeling it could be a long day for us,” he said.

It was a long day.

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans looks on during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

State never flipped the switch it kept talking about flipping, and Jans made it clear that talking about toughness doesn’t mean you actually have it.

The moment before halftime summed it up. Mississippi State had a second-chance three that could’ve changed momentum. It didn’t count after a missed call. Jans joked about the apology afterward but didn’t hide from the real issue.

“We should have got the rebound,” he said.

That’s effort. That’s coaching emphasis. That’s accountability.

The second half didn’t bring answers either. Jans said leadership — both player-led and coach-driven — has to improve fast.

“We’re going to find out,” he said, when asked about leadership.

That includes him.

He talked openly about needing to coach better, compete harder and put his team in better positions. He didn’t frame it as a talent issue or a fluke night.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to stay together, coach better, compete more,” Jans said.

Rebounding was another sore spot Jans put on the table. Only one Bulldog, Jamar, grabbed an offensive rebound in the second half. Jans didn’t sugarcoat how unacceptable that is.

You can’t coach effort after the fact.

Defensively, Jans pointed to State’s inability to handle Vanderbilt’s interior players, admitting his team wasn’t motored-up enough to deal with physical scorers. Again, not an excuse — a diagnosis.

In the locker room, Jans told his players to block out outside noise and look inward. That message applied to everyone, including himself.

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Dellquan Warren (1) looses control of the ball as Vanderbilt Commodores guard Duke Miles (2) defends during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On offense, Jans didn’t hide behind missed shots. He talked about needing cleaner looks, better teaching and possible adjustments — more transition, more aggression, maybe even more running.

“Everybody in this league scouts at the highest level,” he said.

Which means the margin for error starts with the coach.

Jans summed it all up with a phrase that sounded simple but carried weight.

“You have to figure out ways to reinvent yourself.”

That reinvention starts at the top.

Mississippi State’s problems weren’t hidden. Jans didn’t pretend otherwise. Coaching, leadership and effort all came up short, and Jans owned every part of it.

Whether that accountability leads to change is the next test.

