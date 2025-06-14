Josh Hubbard’s Return sets tone for Mississippi State this season
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Josh Hubbard never intended to give Mississippi State fans a heart attack, but that’s almost what happened this spring.
After announcing his decision to declare for the NBA Draft while preserving his college eligibility, the sophomore guard from Madison, Mississippi, sent ripples of anxiety through the Bulldog faithful.
Now, with the draft process behind him and his return to Starkville confirmed, Hubbard brings renewed perspective and leadership to a Bulldogs squad that looks very different heading into the 2025 season.
“I learned a lot,” Hubbard said recently. “I learned a lot about my game and what I can improve on. Obviously, I want to be the best player I can be, so I want to get better at those things to help the team as well. I am not satisfied, and we still have some big things to do as a program, and I am excited to be back.”
Hubbard’s draft flirtation may have rattled fans, but Bulldogs coach Chris Jans says he always had a pretty good idea his star guard would return.
“We had great communication throughout the process, so I had a pretty good idea he would be back unless something crazy happened,” Jans said. “We went through the recruiting process, for the most part, knowing that Josh was going to be a part of the team next year.”
Hubbard’s return is critical. Last season, he averaged 18.9 points per game, showing not just a knack for scoring but a sharper, more disciplined approach on both ends of the floor.
With the graduation of veteran Cameron Matthews, Hubbard will be asked to take a bigger role as a vocal leader, something he’s clearly focused on.
“We are just grinding, trying to get one percent better every day,” Hubbard said. “One thing I am working on every day is just being more vocal and working on my leadership skills; those have been the two main things I am trying to improve this summer.”
Leadership will be especially important as the Bulldogs absorb a wave of new transfers, a reality across college basketball in the transfer portal era. According to 247Sports, as many as four transfers could be in the starting lineup this fall.
“I have seen the buy-in from all of them, really,” Hubbard said. “They are ready and hungry. They want to do whatever it takes to win. We have been with Jans since the beginning, so they ask us questions and ask what it's like. They are eager to listen, and that has been great to see.”
Chief among those newcomers is Jayden Epps, a transfer from Georgetown. Epps averaged 18.5 points per game last season and gives Mississippi State another versatile scoring threat.
“Anytime we can get someone who can kinda alleviate some of that pressure off Josh, it is a good thing,” Jans noted. “He is another dual-threat guy like Josh. He does not rely on just the three-point shot, or just being a driver, or just being a paint-eater. They have some similarities in that way.”
The Bulldogs’ approach is remarkably similar to other SEC programs. With transfer activity at an all-time high, programs are increasingly reliant on established leaders to integrate new faces. Coaches like John Calipari at Kentucky and Bruce Pearl at Auburn have echoed Jans’ emphasis on communication and adaptability.
For Hubbard, it’s a new chapter and potentially, the most important one yet.
“The experience we have had in the SEC and with coach Jans is what will help us as a team to take that next step,” he said.
State will open the sesaon Oct. 10 on the road against Iowa State in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Bulldogs also have games set with Southeastern Lousiana, New Orleans, SMU, Georgia Tech, Long Island and Memphis.