Kentucky coach Mark Pope: 'You don’t stop Josh Hubbard'

It isn't hard to identify who Mississippi State's best player is.

It's even easier when the player is averaging 23 points per game with a .427 field goal average and almost four assists a game. So, Kentucky coach Mark Pope didn't have to do much research identifying Josh Hubbard as the most dangerous Bulldog his team will face in Saturday night's SEC matchup.

"You don’t stop him — you try to contain him," Pope said in a Friday press conference. "He’s an elite scorer and their best playmaker.

"I don’t have a direct comp. He’s just a complete player. He scores, he facilitates, and his defensive effort has been outstanding. He’s undersized but physical, incredibly clever, and shoots it at a high level."

However, basketball is a team sport and Pope has paid attention to other Bulldogs too.

"Their point guards account for over 34 percent of their scoring, and (Hubbard) warps defenses in ways that open up offensive rebounding opportunities for everyone else," Pope said. "They’re crushing teams on the offensive glass. Their entire lineup contributes. That’s why they’re 2-0 in the SEC."

The Wildcats, meanwhile, are 0-2 in the SEC and Pope received a "D" grade in a recent CBS Sports article about second-year coaches.

"We’re 0-2 in the SEC. That’s not subjective. That’s reality. If you told me the Kentucky head coach started SEC play 0-2, I’d say a D is fair, maybe even generous," Pope said. "I don’t run from that. The story isn’t finished yet, but you don’t get the ending without going through the messy middle."

Here's how you can watch Mississippi State try and make the Wildcats 0-3 in SEC play.

How to Watch: Mississippi State at Kentucky

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-5, 2-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-6, 0-2 SEC)

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Kentucky leads the all-time series 104-21

Last Meeting: Kentucky 95, Mississippi State 90 (January 11, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Oklahoma, 72-53

Last time out, Wildcats: lost to Missouri, 73-68

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 23.0 ppg

Rebounds: Quincy Ballard, 7.1 rpg

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 56

Steals: Shawn Jones Jr., 29

Blocks: Quincy Ballard/Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 18

Kentucky Top Performers

Points: Otega Oweh, 15.1 ppg

Rebounds: Malachi Moreno, 6.2 rpg

Assists: Denzel Aberdeen, 47

Steals: Otega Oweh, 28

Blocks: Malachi Moreno, 20

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread Mississippi State: +10.5 (-110)

Kentucky: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline Mississippi State: +460

Kentucky: -650

Total Over: 154.5 (-115)

Under: 154.5 (-105)

DAWG FEED: