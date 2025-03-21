Mississippi State Fell Short vs Baylor: 5 Thoughts on the NCAA Tournament Loss
NCAA Tournament: Baylor 75, Mississippi State 72
5. The Bulldogs couldn’t handle the Baylor defense early
The adjustments were made late, but early on there were way too many turnovers, the offense didn’t have any sort of a groove, and it had to battle and fight just to be down five at the half.
The offense picked up in the second half, the energy level was there, and the defense was more aggressive and attacking, but it was a constant struggle just to get close.
It’s not that the team was out of gas late, but it took so much just to get over the inability to generate consistent defensive stops and get through all those switches on the Bear D.
4. The Bulldogs couldn’t board
Baylor kept getting second chances.
It was partly luck, and partly because it was more active, more aggressive, and simply better on the glass.
The 15 Baylor offensive rebounds were a killer. The Miss State D was able to find a rhythm, started to hold up well, and then offensive rebound, second chance points, done.
But Baylor was good this year at that. Mississippi State didn’t have an answer.
3. Josh Hubbard was Josh Hubbard
He was the main man all year, and he did everything possible to keep the scoring going.
Claudell Harris Jr. had a nice game with 13 points and plenty of good defensive plays, but it was Hubbard who kept caring the attack with a game-high 26 points with four threes. However ...
2. Josh Hubbard didn’t get the last shot
The Bulldogs had a superstar in Hubbard, there were playmakers up front to kick it in and then back out, and then, down three with for seconds left, it was Harris Jr. who airballed the one shot that mattered.
That’s like if Norman Dale got his way and Chitwood didn’t get to take that last shot.
Harris Jr. had a great game, and he had a good look, but on the shot of the season, 12 had to let it fly and he didn’t get his shot.
1. Once again, Mississippi State just couldn’t close
It was such a rough end to a year that could’ve been so much better.
The Bulldogs closed 2-6, 5-9, and got bounced right away against a Baylor team it should’ve been able to beat.
They kept the score low, measured, and it had the burst late that made it close with a shot to pull it off. Six of the losses this year were by four points or fewer. That’s not bad, but with a guy like Hubbard, and as good as this team was …
Mississippi State should’ve been better. It should’ve been in the second round.