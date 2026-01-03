Mississippi State begins SEC gauntlet with road test at Texas

Mississippi State has some work to do if it wants to make a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, beginning with Saturday's SEC-opener.

The Bulldogs (8-5) would be on the outside of the tournament field if it was set today, based on ESPN's latest projected bracket. They're currently ranked No. 109 in the NCAA men's basketball NET rankings and a loss to San Francisco is very damaging.

But Mississippi State has two full months of games to fix that. With those games being against SEC teams, if the Bulldogs win, they should find themselves in the big dance for a fourth-straight season.

That quest begins Saturday evening with a road trip to one of the SEC's newer members, Texas.

The Longhorns (9-4) are ranked No. 56 in the NET rankings, which is quite the accomplishment with a first year head coach in Sean Miller on the sideline.

"Coach Miller's obviously a great coach, a coach everybody respects in the business. He's won at a high level and been around it a long, long time as a head coach at the Division I level," Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said. "It's his first year, so they're trying to get their feet underneath them and build their standards for their program. But they're very, very talented."

That talent is most evident in the paint where Matas Vokietaitis is playing at a high level and not because he stands 7-foot-0. He's shooting 66 percent from the field and 68 percent from the charity stripe.

"He doesn't fear anything or anybody, and he's played against some of the best of the best that college basketball has to offer," Jans said. "He's certainly got our full attention."

If you're looking to pay attention as well, here's how you can watch and follow along as Mississippi State begins conference play.

How to Watch: Mississippi State at Texas

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-5) at Texas Longhorns (9-4)

When: 5 p.m., Saturday

Where: Moody Center, Austin, Texas

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Texas leads all-time series 6-3

Last Meeting: Texas 87, Mississippi State 82 OT (March 4, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Alabama State, 94-56

Last time out, Longhorns: def. Maryland Eastern Shore, 94-71

Mississippi State Stat Leaders

Points: Josh Hubbard, 21.3 ppg (.435 FG%)

Rebounds: Quincy Ballard, 7.5 rpg (1.9 off)

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 3.8 apg

Blocks: Quincy Ballard, 15

Steals: Shawn Jones Jr., 23

Texas Stat Leaders

Points: Matas Vokietaitis, 15.8 ppg (.663 FG%)

Rebounds: Lassina Traore, 7.0 rpg (2.3 off)

Assists: Dailyn Swain, 3.5 apg

Blocks: Matas Vokietaitis, 13

Steals: Dailyn Swain, 23

DAWG FEED: