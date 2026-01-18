Mississippi State bullies No. 7 Kentucky on the glass in 71-59 win

Mississippi State women's basketball team needed a big win amidst what may be it's toughest stretch of the season.

The Bulldogs got it Sunday, defeating No. 7 Kentucky 71-59 at Humphrey Coliseum.

Mississippi State dominated the Wildcats at the boards, out-rebounding them 52-35. Favour Nweaedozi registered her second 20-plus rebound game, grabbing 21 rebounds against Kentucky.

DOWN GOES NUMBER SEVEN KENTUCKY! DAWGS WIN!#HailState pic.twitter.com/SxXOnz5RPN — Mississippi State Women's Basketball (@HailStateWBK) January 18, 2026

If Bulldogs' coach Sam Purcell looks for an area for improvement based on this game, he can look at the Bulldogs committing 14 turnovers compared to just six by Kentucky. The Wildcats were able to score 15 points of those turnovers.

Kharyssa Richardson scored a career-high 23 points, while Kentucky struggled from the field, shooting just 32 percent from the field and 5-of-29 from three, letting Mississippi State build and maintain control after halftime. Trayanna Crisp added key shooting (16 points, 4-of-5 3PT), and the Bulldogs outscored the Wildcats in the third quarter to pull away and snap a four-game losing streak in SEC play.

Additionally, freshman Madison Francis made an impact on the game with her six blocks despite going 3-for-12 on field goal attempts.

Mid-season addition makes first appearance

Mississippi State announced the signing of Melissa Guillet, a native of France playing professionally in Europe, a month ago. The newest Bulldog made her first appearance Sunday.

It was more of a quick introduction to being on the court than anything. Guillet didn't register a shot and logged just one minute of playing time. However, don't be surprised if her time on the court gradually increases as she grows more comfortable with her teammates and playing in a different country.

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Kharyssa Richardson, 23

Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 21 (5 offense)

Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 6

Steals: Chandler Prater, 3

Blocks: Madison Francis, 6

Next Up

Mississippi State earned a big win against the Wildcats and get a week off to enjoy it.

The Bulldogs will be off Thursday and travel to No. 21 Alabama on Sunday. The Crimson Tide are coming off a 70-59 loss to No. 20 Tennessee about 30 minutes before the Bulldogs’ win. Tipoff in Tuscaloosa is set for 2 p.m. on SECN+.

