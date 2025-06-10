Mississippi State's dynamic duo: Hubbard, Jones lead Bulldogs' revival
Mississippi State's basketball program stands at a pivotal moment heading into the 2025-26 season. While the roster undergoes significant changes through transfers and incoming freshmen, two familiar faces remain at the heart of the team's identity: junior guard Josh Hubbard and senior wing Shawn Jones.
The duo returns after helping lead the Bulldogs to their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance under coach Chris Jans. Their presence provides crucial continuity for a program that has established itself as a consistent postseason contender.
Hubbard, fresh off an impressive sophomore season averaging 18.9 points per game, recently tested the NBA Draft waters before deciding to return to Starkville. His decision to withdraw from the draft process demonstrates his commitment to the program's development.
"I learned a lot about my game and what I can improve on," Hubbard reflects. "I'm not satisfied. We have a lot more in store for this program."
The guard's return is particularly significant given his trajectory. His freshman season saw him set multiple school records, including most three-pointers in a single season, establishing himself as one of the SEC's most dynamic scorers.
For Jones, the journey represents a different kind of milestone. He holds the distinction of being Jans' first four-year player at Mississippi State, a testament to mutual loyalty in an era dominated by transfer portal movement.
"Coach Jans gave me the opportunity when nobody would," Jones says. "I took advantage of it and showed my loyalty by staying here and grinding out with him. He put me in the best position, and I wouldn't want to be any other place."
The veterans' leadership will be crucial in integrating new talents like freshman center Tee Bartlett, a 6-foot-10 four-star recruit from Henderson, Nevada. Hubbard's assessment of the newcomer reveals excitement about the program's future: "He's a big guy, for sure. You can't teach his height and his size. If he puts the work in, he can be a scary guy."
The team's culture, built under Jans, producing a 63-40 record, emphasizes defensive intensity and daily improvement. Both Hubbard and Jones learned from departed veterans like Cam Matthews and Tolu Smith, now passing those lessons forward.
"Me and Hubb sticking together, we learned from Mook (Matthews) and Tolu (Smith)," Jones said. "Now we know that's the first step we have to fill."
The pair's chemistry extends beyond the court, with regular conversations about team development and leadership strategies. This rapport proves invaluable as they guide a roster featuring several new faces.
Looking ahead to the 2025-26 season, both players emphasize the importance of maintaining defensive excellence while expanding their offensive capabilities.
Jones is now "being more aggressive on the offensive end" while ensuring the team remains "one of the best defensive-playing teams in the nation."
Hubbard's approach centers on incremental improvement.
"Just striving to get 1 percent better each day," is how he put it.
The early signs appear promising. Both veterans note the newcomers' eagerness to learn and willingness to embrace the program's culture.
"They are all ready to buy in and come in ready to work," Jones said. "They are going to give it their all."
With three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances under Jans' leadership, Mississippi State basketball has established a foundation of success.
Now they are aiming to reach new heights.