Mississippi State Lands Second Transfer Portal Commitment

It’s mostly been a one-way street between Starkville and the transfer portal this offseason.

Six Bulldogs went in before the window closed Tuesday, and for a while only one new addition had come back the other direction. Now it’s two.

247Sports reports that Utah power forward Kendyl Sanders has committed to Mississippi State.

NEWS: Utah transfer Kendyl Sanders has committed to Mississippi State, he tells @247Sports https://t.co/58PHBSySK8 pic.twitter.com/GCB2vDPwci — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) April 22, 2026

Sanders played in 32 games off the bench for the Utes this season and didn’t record a start, but he still logged 20.1 minutes per game. He averaged 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds.

The part that should catch Mississippi State’s attention is his perimeter shooting.

At 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, Sanders knocked down 40.3 percent of his three-point attempts. And it wasn’t a small sample size. He took 77 threes on the year, giving Mississippi State a stretch option it didn’t have much of last season.

The odd wrinkle in his numbers is the free-throw shooting. Sanders made only 12 of his 31 attempts, a rough 38.7 percent clip that doesn’t match the rest of his shooting profile. But free throw shooting can be improved in the offseason.

His best outing came in mid-December when he scored 13 points in a win over Eastern Washington. He also posted a pair of eight-rebound games, both season highs.

Mississippi State lands Utah transfer forward Kendyl Sanders out of the portal.



Sanders posted 5.2 PPG and 3.1 RPG as a freshman in the Big 12. 6-foot-8, good defender and shot 40% from 3. Was being recruited by St. John’s and Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/OZYw0oD3rR — Tru Maroon Nation (@TruMaroonNation) April 22, 2026

Mississippi State still has work to do in the portal, but Sanders gives the Bulldogs a frontcourt piece with size, shooting touch and room to grow.

He joins former Kennesaw State guard RJ Johnson as the second member of Mississippi State's transfer portal class. The Bulldogs will also have Josh Hubbard, King Grace, Tee Bartlett and Camren Paul returning from last season's roster.

That gives Mississippi State six players on the roster and has three high school recruits (C Tristan Reed, SF Jalyn Collingwood and CG Willie Burnett III) signed to join in the fall.

Mississippi State Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Women

Incoming

Reese Beaty, 5-8, G, Fr. (Iowa State)

Aryss Macktoon, G, 5-11, So. (La Salle)

Macie Phifer, 6-1, G, Fr. (Middle Tennessee)

Cali Smallwood, 5-9, G, Jr. (UAB)

Outgoing

Awa Fane, 5-8, G, Jr.

Nataliyah Gray, 6-3, F, Fr.

Rocío Jiménez, 6-7, C, R-So.

Saniyah King, 5-7, G, So.

Jaylah Lampley, 6-2, Fr.

Men

Incoming

RJ Johnson, 6-4, G, Jr.

Kendyl Sanders, 6-8, F, Fr.

Outgoing

Gai Chol, 7-0, C, Jr.

Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 6-10, F, Fr.

Dellquan Warren, 6-2, G, So.

Amier Ali, 6-8, G/F, So.

Sergej Macura, 6-9, F, So.

Brandon Walker, 6-8, F, Sr.