Mississippi State Adds Versatile Defender to Growing Portal Class

Mississippi State added another important piece to its rebuild on Monday, landing Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year Aryss Macktoon out of the transfer portal.

The La Salle standout is the fourth portal addition for Sam Purcell this offseason, and she fits the direction Mississippi State seems to be leaning toward on the defensive end.

Macktoon brings two years of production with her from La Salle, where she averaged 13 points and 1.7 assists across her first two full seasons.

JUST IN: Mississippi State has landed a commitment from A-10 Defensive Player of the Year Aryss Macktoon, she tells @State_1878.



The Baltimore native was sold on Starkville and the Bulldogs last weekend.



"The area and the coaches really help me focus better. That is what got… pic.twitter.com/BbDi8CnNYk — Robbie Faulk (@robbiefaulk1878) April 20, 2026

Her calling card, though, has been defense. She piled up 15 blocks and 109 steals this past season, numbers that helped her earn the league’s top defensive honor.

At 5-11, she’s active enough to defend multiple spots and physical enough to rebound in traffic. She started all 34 games as a redshirt sophomore and posted 14.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.0 assists per game. Her best outing came in February when she dropped 28 points on VCU and shot 12-21 from the field in a road win.

St Timothy’s alumna Aryss Macktoon of LaSalle University had it going against Temple University. Macktoon led all scorers with 16 points. pic.twitter.com/lobIIXBI2Y — RareFootage (@RareFootageNews) November 15, 2025

La Salle finished 19-14 and one of those losses came against Mississippi State back in December. The Bulldogs rolled 85-37 that afternoon in Philadelphia, but Macktoon still managed nine points, four rebounds and three steals against the team she’ll now join.

A Baltimore native, Macktoon was a multi-sport athlete at St. Timothy’s High School and even competed in track and field at La Salle. She qualified for nationals in high jump and long jump before turning her full attention to basketball.

Taylor's Take

For Mississippi State, this commitment continues a clear trend. Purcell has added scoring with Cali Smallwood and Macie Phifer, size with Reese Beaty, and now a versatile defender who fits right alongside what the Bulldogs already have.

Madison Francis is one of the best shot blockers in the country. Favour Nwaedozi is a strong rebounder who controls the paint.

Macktoon’s ability to pressure the ball and create turnovers gives Mississippi State another layer to build around.

Mississippi State Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Women

Incoming

Reese Beaty, 5-8, G, Fr. (Iowa State)

Aryss Macktoon, G, 5-11, So. (La Salle)

Macie Phifer, 6-1, G, Fr. (Middle Tennessee)

Cali Smallwood, 5-9, G, Jr. (UAB)

Outgoing

Awa Fane, 5-8, G, Jr.

Nataliyah Gray, 6-3, F, Fr.

Rocío Jiménez, 6-7, C, R-So.

Saniyah King, 5-7, G, So.

Jaylah Lampley, 6-2, Fr.

Men

Outgoing

Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 6-10, F, Fr.

Dellquan Warren, 6-2, G, So.

Amier Ali, 6-8, G/F, So.

Sergej Macura, 6-9, F, So.

Brandon Walker, 6-8, F, Sr.