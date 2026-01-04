Mississippi State’s OT win at Texas shows how tough SEC play will be in 2026

Mississippi State’s first step into SEC play was a reminder to not only the Bulldogs, but to everyone else just how unforgiving conference games will be this season.

The Bulldogs opened SEC action Saturday night in Austin with a 101-98 overtime win over Texas, a game that felt less like an early-January matchup and more like something pulled straight from March. It was loud, frantic, physical and constantly on the brink of swinging the other way. And this won’t be the last time we such a matchup because this is exactly what SEC teams can expect on a nightly basis.

Mississippi State had to be brilliant just to survive. Josh Hubbard was all of that and more, pouring in points in bunches and repeatedly answering Texas runs. He scored seven quick points to settle the Bulldogs early, then helped fuel a 9-0 surge that pushed the Bulldogs ahead midway through the first half.

By the break, Hubbard already had 20 points and Mississippi State held a slim 48-43 lead, knowing full well it wouldn’t last without another fight.

The second half turned into a grind. Every basket was answered, every stop mattered and neither team gave an inch.

When the Bulldogs fell behind late, the margin felt enormous.

Not because it was insurmountable (because nothing truly is in sports), but because possessions were so hard to come by. Jayden Epps’ free throws pulled Mississippi State within one, then Texas responded with a burst that threatened to end it.

However, Mississippi State refused to fold. Achor Achor’s hustle, capped by a loose-ball recovery that led to a Hubbard three, swung momentum again. Brandon Walker’s putback layup at the buzzer forced overtime and underscored how thin the line between winning and losing will be in this league.

Overtime was more of the same. Texas tied the game late, but Hubbard delivered again, drilling a massive three and calmly knocking down free throws in the final seconds to seal it.

Mississippi State walked out of Austin with a win, but it also walked out with a lesson. There will be no easy nights in SEC play.

Top Performers

Mississippi State

Josh Hubbard: 38 points (10-31 FG), 6-17 3PT, 3 rebounds, 3 assists

Jayden Epps: 27 points (9-21 FG), 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

Achor Achor: 10 points (3-5 FG), 13 rebounds (7 off.) 3 blocks, 1 assist

Texas

Dailyn Swain: 34 points (10-18), 14 rebounds (6 off.), 3 assists, 1 steal

Tramon Mark: 20 points (8-17), 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 2 steals

Matas Vokietaitis: 19 points (3-5), 13-18 FT, 4 rebounds

Next Up

The Bulldogs return to Starkville to host Oklahoma in their SEC home opener on Wednesday. The Sooners won their first SEC game of the season in an 86-70 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will air on SEC Network.

