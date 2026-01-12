Mississippi State shows fight early, can’t sustain it in loss to No. 18 Ole Miss

Sometimes the records and stats from previous games don’t matter when Mississippi State and Ole Miss share the floor.



Sometimes, though, they do.

That reality showed itself as No. 18 Ole Miss extended its winning streak in the rivalry, pulling away from Mississippi State with a dominant 93-68 victory.

For the Bulldogs, the story was one of flashes of promise early, followed by a second half that proved difficult to navigate once Ole Miss established control.

The first half was competitive, but Mississippi State couldn’t find the consistency needed after halftime as the Rebels maintained a comfortable double-digit lead throughout the second half.

Ole Miss star Cotie McMahon set the tone early, and while she didn’t need to take over late, the damage had already been done. Mississippi State struggled to slow her down in the first half, when McMahon’s scoring burst helped Ole Miss create separation that the Bulldogs never fully erased.

Interior play was another key difference. Mississippi State battled, but Ole Miss consistently won possessions in the paint, outscoring the Bulldogs 48-30 inside. Christeen Iwuala was a major factor, scoring 14 points on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting performance.

Turnovers also loomed large. Mississippi State committed 16 turnovers, which Ole Miss converted into 19 points. Against a veteran team with postseason aspirations, those mistakes were costly and often turned momentum quickly back in the Rebels’ favor.

Still, the game wasn’t without encouraging moments for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State showed stretches of solid ball movement, effort on the glass and individual shot-making that hinted at the team’s potential. Youth and inexperience surfaced at times, particularly when Ole Miss applied pressure, but those moments are part of the learning curve for a developing roster.

The first half, in particular, offered optimism.

Halftime Reaction

Mississippi State trailed by 15 at the break, but the margin didn’t fully reflect the effort or competitiveness shown early. Ole Miss capitalized on mistakes, but the Bulldogs weren’t overwhelmed physically or mentally in the opening half.

Madison Francis emerged as a bright spot, scoring eight points with three rebounds on a series of tough, highlight-worthy finishes. Though the numbers weren’t eye-popping, her ability to create shots gave Mississippi State a needed offensive spark and something to build on in the second half.

At halftime, the difference was clear: Ole Miss had turned eight Mississippi State turnovers into 11 points and owned a 28–12 advantage in the paint. Clean those areas up, and the Bulldogs had a path to make things interesting.

In the end, Ole Miss showed why it’s a team with deep March ambitions, while Mississippi State walked away with another valuable measuring stick. The Bulldogs didn’t lack effort or fight — they lacked experience in key moments — and those lessons, while painful, are ones that can pay dividends as the season progresses.

DAWG FEED: