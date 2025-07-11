Mississippi State trio competes for NBA roster spots in summer league
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State basketball is represented by three former Bulldogs at the NBA 2K26 Summer League this week, as Cameron Matthews joins the Houston Rockets and former teammates Tolu Smith and Garrison Brooks suit up for the Detroit Pistons.
Matthews, a 6-foot-7 forward known for his defensive intensity, signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Houston after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Matthews spent five years at Mississippi State, earning All-SEC Defensive Team honors twice and helping the Bulldogs reach the NCAA Tournament three straight times under Bulldogs coach Chris Jans. Matthews averaged 8.2 points and 6.8 rebounds this past season, with notable performances that included 19 points against Kentucky and 16 against Vanderbilt.
Smith, a 6-foot-11 center, returns to Las Vegas after a season with the G League’s Motor City Cruise. He averaged 14.0 points and 8.0 rebounds as a senior at Mississippi State, was named to the All-SEC First Team in each of his final two college seasons.
After initially declaring for the NBA Draft following the 2023-24 season, he returned to the Bulldogs for a fifth year, helping Mississippi State reach the NCAA Tournament once again.
Brooks, a 6-foot-10 forward, transferred from North Carolina and played one season at Mississippi State, averaging 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds.
The son of longtime Bulldogs assistant George Brooks, he is reuniting with Smith on the Pistons’ Summer League roster.
“It’s special to share this moment with Tolu,” Brooks said during Pistons mini-camp. “We pushed each other every day in college, and now we’re pushing for the same goal, to make it in this league.”
Jans, who has guided the Bulldogs to consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, said the presence of Matthews, Smith and Brooks in the Summer League reflects the program’s growth.
“I always tell our guys, if you work and you believe in yourself, opportunities will find you,” Jans said. “Seeing Cameron, Garrison and Tolu out there is a testament to what we’re building.”
The NBA Summer League, which runs through July 20 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, offers undrafted free agents like Matthews, Smith and Brooks a chance to earn roster spots.
The Pistons play the New York Knicks at 5 p.m. Friday, and the Rockets face the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on NBA TV.
Matthews, Smith and Brooks are among several undrafted players competing for contracts, hoping to follow in the footsteps of past Bulldogs who have reached the NBA. The last Mississippi State players drafted were Robert Woodard and Reggie Perry in 2020.
Brooks said the trio is aware of the opportunity and responsibility that comes with representing Mississippi State.
Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon said the success of Matthews, Smith and Brooks in Las Vegas could inspire future Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs’ participation in Summer League comes as Mississippi State continues to establish itself as a consistent presence in postseason play. Jans has said he hopes more Bulldogs will get a chance to play in the NBA as the program develops.
For Matthews, Smith and Brooks, the focus remains on making the most of every minute on the court in Las Vegas.