Social Media Reacts as Mississippi State Upsets Texas A&M in Blowout

Mississippi State won perhaps its biggest game to date in the 2024-25 season, peaking as March nears

Nick Shepkowski

Feb 18, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs center Michael Nwoko (23) reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Humphrey Coliseum.
Feb 18, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs center Michael Nwoko (23) reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Humphrey Coliseum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mississippi State picked up a second-straight huge ranked victory on Tuesday night, routing No. 7 Texas A&M in the second half and beating the Aggies 70-54 in Starkville.

The Bulldogs were in desperate need of a couple of big wins after dropping four of their last six entering this past weekend's game at Ole Miss, and big wins they've gotten after beating the Rebels and Aggies consecutively.

Mississippi State used a 14-3 run to start the second half to take a 44-34 lead over Texas A&M and never let the Aggies get the lead to less than four before routing things late.

As you'd expect, social media came alive for Mississippi State during and right after the top ten victory.

A Good Looking Win for State

Statement Win by State

Big Home Environment for Mississippi State

John Fanta Leaves Impressed by State

Bulldogs Now a Lock for NCAA Tournament?

New Program Record for Mississippi State

Mississippi State Headed Towards a Four-Seed?

State Moves Up in NCAA NET Ranking Following Win

Take That L Back to College Station

