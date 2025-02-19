Social Media Reacts as Mississippi State Upsets Texas A&M in Blowout
Mississippi State won perhaps its biggest game to date in the 2024-25 season, peaking as March nears
Mississippi State picked up a second-straight huge ranked victory on Tuesday night, routing No. 7 Texas A&M in the second half and beating the Aggies 70-54 in Starkville.
The Bulldogs were in desperate need of a couple of big wins after dropping four of their last six entering this past weekend's game at Ole Miss, and big wins they've gotten after beating the Rebels and Aggies consecutively.
Mississippi State used a 14-3 run to start the second half to take a 44-34 lead over Texas A&M and never let the Aggies get the lead to less than four before routing things late.
As you'd expect, social media came alive for Mississippi State during and right after the top ten victory.
