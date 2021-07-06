Mississippi State Women's Basketball Picks Up Commitment From Debreasha Powe

Mississippi State women's basketball has officially landed its first commitment of the signing class of 2022.

Merdian standout forward Debreasha Powe's commitment to the Bulldogs was officially announced on Sunday.

Powe had no shortage of options as to where she could continue her career at the college level, with offers from multiple prestigious programs across the country, including Ole Miss and Alabama, but MSU seemed to particularly stand out for her.

“The relationship with them was key. I followed my heart and I didn’t want to wait,” Powe said of her decision to commit to the Bulldogs, via 247Sports' Robbie Faulk. “I see myself there and I feel really good about it. Coach McCray is awesome. She’s been in my shoes as a player and played in the WNBA. She knows how to get to championships and has won everywhere. I believe I’ll be able to learn under her, develop and move on to the WNBA."

Powe helped the Lady Wildcats to a 16-4 overall record last season, winning a Class 6A, Region 5 championship before being eliminated from the postseason with a loss in the third round of the playoffs.

Doug Bush of the Alabama Southern Starz AAU team has coached Powe for five years, and is just one person who has been very impressed with what he's seen of her.

"She is also a very good defender," he said, via 247Sports. "She is long. She can defend a two, three and probably even a four. She can also rebound. She is one of the best offensive rebounders that I have ever had on any of my teams. She has the knack and understanding for it. She knows where to get, where the ball is coming off the backboard and rim. She also understands how to leverage against the offensive player. There is an art to offensive rebounding.

"She is a very smart player who has a good basketball IQ. She is also a great kid, a smart kid."

The transfer formerly of Lamar School has just one more season left to play before heading to Starkville, and she'll undoubtedly be a name to keep up this year ahead of her college debut.