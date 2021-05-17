Bulldogs Pick Up Transfer Guard Shakeel Moore from N.C. State

Mississippi State has been in need of some help in its backcourt. On Monday, the Bulldogs got it.

Guard Shakeel Moore has announced his intentions to transfer from N.C. State to Mississippi State. Moore took to social media on Monday to reveal the news.

Moore played in 25 games and started two for the Wolfpack last season as a freshman. He averaged 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game as he helped N.C. State to a 14-11 overall record and an NIT appearance.

The Greensboro, North Carolina, native originally went to N.C. State as a four-star recruit, per Rivals. Both Rivals and 247Sports had Moore rated as a Top-150 player overall in the Class of 2020.

Moore is set to be a big piece of MSU's plans in the upcoming season following the departures of guards Deivon Smith and D.J. Stewart. Smith entered the transfer portal and has since moved on to Georgia Tech. Stewart entered the NBA Draft process and after originally maintaining his college eligibility, he signed with an agent last week, thus putting an end to his time with the Bulldogs.

Now, Moore steps in to help fill the void in the MSU backcourt. He chose to transfer to State over his other finalists – Creighton and Western Kentucky.

Moore is the third player the Bulldogs have picked up from the transfer portal this offseason. MSU previously welcomed in forward Garrison Brooks from North Carolina and forward D.J. Jeffries from Memphis.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.