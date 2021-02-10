After long break, MSU returns to action in Arkansas

For the first time in two weeks, Mississippi State is back in action.

MSU – who hasn't played a game since losing to South Carolina back on January 28 – is set for a road test Thursday at No. 18 Arkansas. The Razorbacks alone present a stiff challenge. But given State's lack of on-court activity in a game setting over the last month, could rust be a factor for the Bulldogs?

The loss against South Carolina has been MSU's only game since falling at Texas A&M on January 17. That's one total game in about three-and-a-half weeks. COVID-19 issues around the conference have brought havoc to MSU's schedule, even as the Bulldogs have had no known issues within their own program.

Despite the inconvenience of not having games to play lately, MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson insists there is no time for complaining.

"We know we have to take each day as it comes and just kind of roll with it," McCray-Penson said. "It's a little adversity, we've just got to weather the storm and continue to handle it."

Even when State has been on the court lately, things haven't gone so well. The Bulldogs are on a three-game losing streak and have fallen out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since the 2014-15 season. It won't be easy to get back on track against an Arkansas team that has won three of its last four with one of those Razorback victories coming over No. 2 Connecticut.

To see what all McCray-Penson is thinking about her team's extended layoff, as well as the challenges that Arkansas presents, watch full video of her pre-Arkansas press conference above. And see below for how you can watch or listen to Thursday's battle between the Bulldogs and Razorbacks.

What: Mississippi State (8-5, 3-4) at No. 18 Arkansas (14-7, 4-6)

Mississippi State (8-5, 3-4) at No. 18 Arkansas (14-7, 4-6) Where: Bud Walton Arena – Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena – Fayetteville, Arkansas When: 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021

8 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 TV/Video: SEC Network and online via ESPN.com/ESPN app

SEC Network and online via ESPN.com/ESPN app Radio/Audio: MSU Radio Network (Click here for affiliates)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.