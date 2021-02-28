FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

Bulldogs prepare to wrap up regular season against Missouri

State has won the last two against the Tigers
Author:
Publish date:

A rollercoaster ride of a regular season is at its end for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs conclude this portion of the 2020-21 campaign on Sunday with a 3 p.m. matchup against Missouri.

State has won the last two meetings against the Tigers and the Bulldogs are 9-2 overall in the series. In the most recent matchup, MSU earned a 79-64 wire-to-wire victory at Mizzou Arena. Rickea Jackson posted 21 points and nine rebounds to pace the Bulldogs in the win. MSU would of course love to repeat that result on Sunday. 

So what is Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson thinking about her Bulldogs as they enter Sunday's game having won each of their last two contests? Watch McCray-Penson's full pre-Missouri press conference with the video at the top of this page. And see below for how you can follow along with Sunday's action.

  • What: Missouri (8-10, 4-9) at Mississippi State (10-7, 5-6)
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum – Starkville, Mississippi
  • When: 3 p.m. central on Sunday, February 28, 2021
  • TV/Video: SEC Network
  • Radio/Audio: MSU Radio Network (Click here for affiliates)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

20210114_WB_vs_Alabama_McCrayPenson_AP_0677
Basketball

Bulldogs prepare to wrap up regular season against Missouri

USATSI_15642613
Basketball

MSU comes up short against No. 6 Alabama

IMG_1843
Baseball

The Bulldog Box Score: Recapping MSU's walk-off win over Tulane

USATSI_15642621
Basketball

WATCH: Ben Howland recaps Mississippi State's loss to Alabama

BLU_9791
Baseball

Moment of a lifetime: Hancock's walk-off slam sinks Tulane

USATSI_12741113
Baseball

WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses MSU's comeback win over Tulane

IMG_1839
Baseball

LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Tulane at Mississippi State - Feb. 27, 2021

20201204_MB_vs_NorthTexas_TeamHuddle_AP_0976
Basketball

Bulldogs looking for upset of SEC-leading No. 6 Alabama