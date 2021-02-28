Bulldogs prepare to wrap up regular season against Missouri

A rollercoaster ride of a regular season is at its end for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs conclude this portion of the 2020-21 campaign on Sunday with a 3 p.m. matchup against Missouri.

State has won the last two meetings against the Tigers and the Bulldogs are 9-2 overall in the series. In the most recent matchup, MSU earned a 79-64 wire-to-wire victory at Mizzou Arena. Rickea Jackson posted 21 points and nine rebounds to pace the Bulldogs in the win. MSU would of course love to repeat that result on Sunday.

So what is Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson thinking about her Bulldogs as they enter Sunday's game having won each of their last two contests? Watch McCray-Penson's full pre-Missouri press conference with the video at the top of this page. And see below for how you can follow along with Sunday's action.

What: Missouri (8-10, 4-9) at Mississippi State (10-7, 5-6)

Missouri (8-10, 4-9) at Mississippi State (10-7, 5-6) Where: Humphrey Coliseum – Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum – Starkville, Mississippi When: 3 p.m. central on Sunday, February 28, 2021

3 p.m. central on Sunday, February 28, 2021 TV/Video: SEC Network

SEC Network Radio/Audio: MSU Radio Network (Click here for affiliates)

