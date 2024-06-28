MSU to Play in Arizona Tip-Off Tournament, The Morning Bell: June 28, 2024
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State coach Chris Jans has won both of the non-conference tournaments his Bulldogs have played in the last two years. He’ll get a chance to make it three-in-a-row later this year in Arizona.
MSU will join Butler, Northwestern and UNLV at the Arizona Tip-Off tournament that was announced Thursday. The Arizona Tip-Off will be held Nov. 28-29 in Tempe, Ariz.
In 2022, the Bulldogs defeated Marquette and Utah to win the Fort Myers Tipoff. The following year the bulldogs beat Washington State and Northwestern to win the Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament.
In its previous Arizona Tip-Off tournament appearances, MSU has compiled a 2-3 record. MSU also has recent experience against Northwestern, winning last season’s game 66-57.
The Bulldogs open the 2024 season on Nov. 4 at home against West Georgia. They’ll then host Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 12 before traveling to SMU on Nov. 22. The Bulldogs will then head to Arizona for the two-day tournament.
