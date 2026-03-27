How to Watch Ole Miss Baseball vs Mississippi State: Everything to Know

Mississippi State comes into Oxford playing its best baseball of the season. The Bulldogs have won five straight, including a sweep of Vanderbilt and a 12-0 shutout of Southern Miss, and they look like a group that’s settled into who they are.

The lineup has been steady with production coming from different spots, and Bryce Chance continues to be the guy who gets everything started.

There’s enough power behind him to keep innings alive and enough depth that there aren’t many soft spots.

On the mound, the weekend rotation has been reliable and efficient. Even with a key arm unavailable, they’ve kept games under control and given the offense room to work. It’s a confident team right now, and the results reflect that.

Here's everything to know about Ole Miss and Mississippi State's weekend SEC series that starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Weather Forecast

It’s not a big chance, but there is a chance of rainfall during Friday night’s series-opening game at Swayze Field. According to the National Weather Service, there’s “a 20 percent chance of showers between 8pm and 9pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 40. North northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.”

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Mississippi State

Out

P #28 Ryan McPherson

Ole Miss

Questionable

P #10 Cade Townsend

P #17 Marko Sipila

P #29 Grayson Gibson

𝙁𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙨 pic.twitter.com/53JIImit92 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 27, 2026

How to Watch: No. 6 Mississippi State at No. 18 Ole Miss

Who: No. 6 Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-4, 4-2 SEC) at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 3-3 SEC)

When: 6:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 268-213-5

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 6, Ole Miss 5 (May 10, 2026)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. No. 11 Southern Miss, 12-0

Last time out, Rebels: lost to Memphis, 6-2

Pitching Matchup

LHP Charlie Foster (0-0, 5.11 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, .265 Opp. BA) vs. LHP Hunter Elliot (3-0, 3.48 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, .194 Opp. BA)

Ole Miss Batting Lineup

TBA

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

TBA

Ole Miss Notable Relief Pitchers

Wil Libbert: 2-2, 6.41 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 26.2 IP, 29 H, 20 R, 19 ER, 12 BB, 32 SO, 4 2B, 4 HR, .287 Opp. BA, 3 HBP, 1 BK

Landon Waters: 0-1, 0.00 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 9 app., 1 SV, 9.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 5 BB, 15 SO, 1 2B, .188 Opp. BA, 2 WP

JP Robertson: 2-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 9 app. 15.1 IP, 13 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 22 SO, 3 2B, .232 Opp.BA, 1 HBP

Landon Koenig: 1-0, 4.35 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 8 app., 2 SV, 10.1 IP, 16 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 17 SO, 3 2B, 1 HR, .348 Opp. BA

Taylor Rabe: 3-0, 2.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 6 app., 2 SV, 18 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 24 SO, 1 2B, 1 HR, .188 Opp. BA, 2 WP, 2 HBP

Grayson Gibson: 1-1, 2.25 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 6 app. 12 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 11 SO, 2 2B, .132 Opp. BA, 4 HBP

Mississippi State Notable Relief Pitchers

Dane Burns: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, .71 WHIP, 10 app., 5.2 IP, 4 BB, 7 SO, .000 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 1 HBP

Maddox Webb: 0-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 10 app., 1 SV, 9.1 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 13 SO, .250 Opp. BA, 1 HBP

Jack Gleason: 2-0, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 11 app. 14 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 25 SO, 2 2B, 2 HR, .180 Opp. BA, 4 HBP, 1 BK

Ben Davis: 0-1, 4.91 ERA, .82 WHIP, 7 app., 3 SV, 14.2 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 18 SO, 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, .189 Opp. BA, 5 HBP

Brendan Sweeney: 0-0, 4.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 8 app., 1 SV, 13 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 15 SO, 4 2B, 2 HR, .229 Opp. BA

Ole Miss Batting Leaders

Tristan Bissetta: .384/.859/.450, 1.309 OPS, 27 R, 38 H, 5 2B, 14 HR, 38 RBI, 12 BB, 32 SO, 2 SB

Collin Reuter: .329/.553/.434, .987 OPS, 14 R, 28 H, 10 2 B, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 13 BB, 5 HBP, 26 SO, 2 SB

Judd Utermark: .312/.688/.454, 1.142 OPS, 32 R, 29 H, 5 2B, 10 HR, 26 RBI, 20 BB, 5 HBP, 30 SO, 6 SB

Mississippi State Batting Leaders