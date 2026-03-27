How to Watch Ole Miss Baseball vs Mississippi State: Everything to Know
Mississippi State comes into Oxford playing its best baseball of the season. The Bulldogs have won five straight, including a sweep of Vanderbilt and a 12-0 shutout of Southern Miss, and they look like a group that’s settled into who they are.
The lineup has been steady with production coming from different spots, and Bryce Chance continues to be the guy who gets everything started.
There’s enough power behind him to keep innings alive and enough depth that there aren’t many soft spots.
On the mound, the weekend rotation has been reliable and efficient. Even with a key arm unavailable, they’ve kept games under control and given the offense room to work. It’s a confident team right now, and the results reflect that.
Here's everything to know about Ole Miss and Mississippi State's weekend SEC series that starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Weather Forecast
It’s not a big chance, but there is a chance of rainfall during Friday night’s series-opening game at Swayze Field. According to the National Weather Service, there’s “a 20 percent chance of showers between 8pm and 9pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 40. North northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.”
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Mississippi State
Out
- P #28 Ryan McPherson
Ole Miss
Questionable
- P #10 Cade Townsend
- P #17 Marko Sipila
- P #29 Grayson Gibson
How to Watch: No. 6 Mississippi State at No. 18 Ole Miss
- Who: No. 6 Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-4, 4-2 SEC) at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 3-3 SEC)
- When: 6:30 p.m., Friday
- Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 268-213-5
- Last Meeting: Mississippi State 6, Ole Miss 5 (May 10, 2026)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. No. 11 Southern Miss, 12-0
- Last time out, Rebels: lost to Memphis, 6-2
Pitching Matchup
LHP Charlie Foster (0-0, 5.11 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, .265 Opp. BA) vs. LHP Hunter Elliot (3-0, 3.48 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, .194 Opp. BA)
Ole Miss Batting Lineup
- TBA
Mississippi State Batting Lineup
- TBA
Ole Miss Notable Relief Pitchers
- Wil Libbert: 2-2, 6.41 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 26.2 IP, 29 H, 20 R, 19 ER, 12 BB, 32 SO, 4 2B, 4 HR, .287 Opp. BA, 3 HBP, 1 BK
- Landon Waters: 0-1, 0.00 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 9 app., 1 SV, 9.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 5 BB, 15 SO, 1 2B, .188 Opp. BA, 2 WP
- JP Robertson: 2-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 9 app. 15.1 IP, 13 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 22 SO, 3 2B, .232 Opp.BA, 1 HBP
- Landon Koenig: 1-0, 4.35 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 8 app., 2 SV, 10.1 IP, 16 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 17 SO, 3 2B, 1 HR, .348 Opp. BA
- Taylor Rabe: 3-0, 2.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 6 app., 2 SV, 18 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 24 SO, 1 2B, 1 HR, .188 Opp. BA, 2 WP, 2 HBP
- Grayson Gibson: 1-1, 2.25 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 6 app. 12 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 11 SO, 2 2B, .132 Opp. BA, 4 HBP
Mississippi State Notable Relief Pitchers
- Dane Burns: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, .71 WHIP, 10 app., 5.2 IP, 4 BB, 7 SO, .000 Opp. BA, 1 WP, 1 HBP
- Maddox Webb: 0-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 10 app., 1 SV, 9.1 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 13 SO, .250 Opp. BA, 1 HBP
- Jack Gleason: 2-0, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 11 app. 14 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 25 SO, 2 2B, 2 HR, .180 Opp. BA, 4 HBP, 1 BK
- Ben Davis: 0-1, 4.91 ERA, .82 WHIP, 7 app., 3 SV, 14.2 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 18 SO, 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, .189 Opp. BA, 5 HBP
- Brendan Sweeney: 0-0, 4.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 8 app., 1 SV, 13 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 15 SO, 4 2B, 2 HR, .229 Opp. BA
Ole Miss Batting Leaders
- Tristan Bissetta: .384/.859/.450, 1.309 OPS, 27 R, 38 H, 5 2B, 14 HR, 38 RBI, 12 BB, 32 SO, 2 SB
- Collin Reuter: .329/.553/.434, .987 OPS, 14 R, 28 H, 10 2 B, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 13 BB, 5 HBP, 26 SO, 2 SB
- Judd Utermark: .312/.688/.454, 1.142 OPS, 32 R, 29 H, 5 2B, 10 HR, 26 RBI, 20 BB, 5 HBP, 30 SO, 6 SB
Mississippi State Batting Leaders
- Bryce Chance: .452/.589/.544, 1.133 OPS, 25 R, 33 H, 10 2B, 18 RBI, 11 BB, 5 HBP, 3 SO, 7 SB
- Noah Sullivan: .386/.714/.526, 1.240 OPS, 23 R, 27 H, 5 2B, 6 HR, 25 RBI, 18 BB, 5 HBP, 15 SO, 6 SB
- Reed Stallman: .375/.656,.463, 1.119 OPS, 12 R, 24 H, 6 2B, 4 HR, 29 RBI, 10 BB, 3 HBP, 15 SO, 3 SB
- Aidan Teel: .359/.531/.494, 1.025 OPS, 24 R, 23 H, 2 2B, 3 HR, 17 RBI, 14 BB, 4 HBP, 15 SO, 5 SB
- Ace Reese: .344/.688/.434, 1.122 OPS, 30 R, 33 H, 12 2B, 7 HR, 34 RBI, 15 BB, 1 HBP, 24 SO, 1 SB
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Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.