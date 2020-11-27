SI.com
Cowbell Corner
Mississippi State women set for sudden season opener against Jackson State

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's women's basketball team will open up the head coach Nikki McCray-Penson era this weekend after all. After MSU's originally-scheduled start got cancelled earlier this week when the Hall of Fame Women's Challenge was called off, it was announced on Friday that State will now begin the season this Sunday, hosting Jackson State.

The Bulldogs and Tigers are set to tip off at 3 p.m. at Humphrey Coliseum. Due to the suddenness of the scheduling, no fans will be allowed to attend and the game will not be televised or be available for viewing online. However fans can listen to the contest as the game will be streamed on Mississippi State's radio network.

MSU was, at first, in line to begin its season on Saturday against Maine at the Hall of Fame Challenge. That was to be followed up by a game against either Connecticut or Quinnipiac on Sunday. However COVID-19 circumstances caused the entire event to be cancelled. Now though, McCray-Penson will make her Bulldog debut on MSU's home floor.

McCray-Penson was hired by Mississippi State this past April. A 2020 WBCA National Coach of the Year finalist, McCray-Penson has won championships at all levels of her basketball career. As a coach, she has been a part of one national championship, four conference championships and four conference tournament championships. As a player, she was a two-time Olympic gold medalist and 1998 World Cup gold medalist while competing for Team USA. She led her Columbus Quest team to the 1997 ABL Championship. During college, she helped Tennessee win three SEC regular-season championships and two SEC Tournament titles.

