Here's when Mississippi State basketball can start

We now know when Mississippi State Bulldog basketball can begin the 2020-21 season.

Multiple reports emerged on Wednesday afternoon that the NCAA has settled on November 25 as the official start date for this year's Division I hoops campaign. An official announcement from the NCAA is reportedly expected as early as Wednesday evening. There are no official details yet as to what a schedule might look like for the Mississippi State men or women.

Last season, the MSU men opened its regular season on November 5, four days ahead of the women on November 9. But like State's 2020 football season, where the starting date was pushed back three weeks, it now appears basketball is on a path to do something similar.

This story will be updated with more information from the NCAA when those details are released.

MORE FROM COWBELL CORNER:

Mississippi mistakenly included in list of states getting Big Ten football back

Rogers has been more than typical freshman for Mississippi State football

State to Sundays update: Johnathan Abram shines for the Raiders in Week 1

Mississippi State offering cutouts to fans to help fill stands for home football, soccer and volleyball games

How will Mississippi State's receiver group shake out?

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.