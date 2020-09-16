SI.com
Cowbell Corner
Here's when Mississippi State basketball can start

Joel Coleman

We now know when Mississippi State Bulldog basketball can begin the 2020-21 season.

Multiple reports emerged on Wednesday afternoon that the NCAA has settled on November 25 as the official start date for this year's Division I hoops campaign. An official announcement from the NCAA is reportedly expected as early as Wednesday evening. There are no official details yet as to what a schedule might look like for the Mississippi State men or women.

Last season, the MSU men opened its regular season on November 5, four days ahead of the women on November 9. But like State's 2020 football season, where the starting date was pushed back three weeks, it now appears basketball is on a path to do something similar.

This story will be updated with more information from the NCAA when those details are released.

Basketball

