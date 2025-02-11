Mississippi State Key Role in Huge SEC Basketball Night: Betting Odds & ESPN BPI Predictions
There is no better basketball conference in college basketball this year than the SEC and Tuesday night features a slew of big games.
The race for the regular season title in the SEC is on as Auburn, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee all battle for that, but Tuesday night's slate has five big games, perhaps none being bigger than Mississippi State hosting the Gators.
Let's take a look below at each SEC contest for Tuesday night, peak at its TV information as well as the latest betting odds and ESPN BPI predictions.
No. 1 Auburn (21-2) at Vanderbilt (17-6): 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network
FanDuel point spread: Auburn -9.5
Total: 157.5
ESPN BPI: Auburn 82.9% chance of victory
No. 3 Florida (20-3) at No. 22 Mississippi State (17-6): 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2
FanDuel point spread: Florida -1.5
Total: 153.5
ESPN BPI: Florida 55.2% chance of victory
No. 5 Tennessee (20-4) at No. 15 Kentucky (16-7): 6 p.m. CT, ESPN
FanDuel point spread: Tennessee -2.5
Total: 149.5
ESPN BPI: Tennessee 53.7% chance of victory
No. 2 Alabama (20-3) at Texas (15-9): 8 p.m. CT, ESPN
FanDuel point spread: Alabama -4.5
Total: 165.5
ESPN BPI: Alabama 54.0%
Georgia (16-8) at No. 8 Texas A&M: 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network
FanDuel point spread: Texas A&M -8.5
Total: 139.5
ESPN BPI: Texas A&M 77.6% chance of victory
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.