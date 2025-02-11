Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Key Role in Huge SEC Basketball Night: Betting Odds & ESPN BPI Predictions

Seven ranked SEC teams are in action on Tuesday night

Nick Shepkowski

Feb 8, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward KeShawn Murphy (3) tries to block an inbounds pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum.
Feb 8, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward KeShawn Murphy (3) tries to block an inbounds pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
There is no better basketball conference in college basketball this year than the SEC and Tuesday night features a slew of big games.

The race for the regular season title in the SEC is on as Auburn, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee all battle for that, but Tuesday night's slate has five big games, perhaps none being bigger than Mississippi State hosting the Gators.

Let's take a look below at each SEC contest for Tuesday night, peak at its TV information as well as the latest betting odds and ESPN BPI predictions.

No. 1 Auburn (21-2) at Vanderbilt (17-6): 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Feb 8, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Miles Kelly (13) runs a play against the Florida Gators during the second half at Neville Arena. / John Reed-Imagn Images

FanDuel point spread: Auburn -9.5
Total: 157.5
ESPN BPI: Auburn 82.9% chance of victory

No. 3 Florida (20-3) at No. 22 Mississippi State (17-6): 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Feb 8, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Cameron Matthews (4) reacts after a foul call during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

FanDuel point spread: Florida -1.5
Total: 153.5
ESPN BPI: Florida 55.2% chance of victory

No. 5 Tennessee (20-4) at No. 15 Kentucky (16-7): 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

Feb 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Lamont Butler (1) defends against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jamarii Thomas (6) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

FanDuel point spread: Tennessee -2.5
Total: 149.5
ESPN BPI: Tennessee 53.7% chance of victory

No. 2 Alabama (20-3) at Texas (15-9): 8 p.m. CT, ESPN

Feb 8, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Mouhamed Dioubate (10) celebrates after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Alabama won 85-81. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

FanDuel point spread: Alabama -4.5
Total: 165.5
ESPN BPI: Alabama 54.0%

Georgia (16-8) at No. 8 Texas A&M: 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Feb 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) celebrates after defeating the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

FanDuel point spread: Texas A&M -8.5
Total: 139.5
ESPN BPI: Texas A&M 77.6% chance of victory

