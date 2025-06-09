Bulldogs continue to add depth to defensive backfield
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State added a solid pickup to its transfer portal haul this weekend when the staff landed Tulane transfer defensive back DK Metcalf.
The 6-foot-3, 180 pound cornerback was committed to Troy before he signed with the Green Wave as a JUCO prospect during the 2024 recruiting cycle but didn't record any statistics during his lone season with the program.
Other schools involved during his recruitment included Western Kentucky, Arkansas State and Alcorn State.
After his high school career ended at Adams County Christian School, the Natchez native signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College where he amassed 23 tackles and eight pass break-ups across 19 games.
He reports a 4.48 second 40-yard dash along with two years of eligibility remaining, according to his X account.
McGruder was lightly known as a recruit as he didn't have a single evalutation from any major recruiting publication out of high school.
Once he made his way to the FBS level out of JUCO, he was touted as top 100 prospect at No. 91 among his class, No. 9 at his position and No. 32 ranked athlete in Mississippi.
He is addition No. 34 of Mississippi State's transfer portal haul following a recent visit to the program ahead of the summer conditioning drills and other voluntary work.
The Bulldogs portal class ranks No. 10 among SEC teams but does sit at No. 17 nationally as transfer activity begins to wrap up over the next few weeks.
Bulldogs' coach Jeff Lebby and his staff completed a near overhaul of its roster this offseason as Mississippi State will bring in 61 new faces for 2025 between its portal and high school classes.
As for the makeup of Lebby's second team, 31 of his players are from the Magnolia State.
Mississippi State has a solid recruiting pipeline across the south with Texas (12), Alabama (12), Georgia (6), Florida (6) and Louisiana (4).
Last season, the Bulldogs struggled on defense last season, giving up 456 total yards per game along with a run defense that finished No. 130 nationally at 217 yards per game.
Defense through the air was quite passive, giving up nearly 240 yards per game which ranked No. 15 in the SEC, No. 105 nationally.