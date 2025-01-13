SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Mississippi State Slides, Tennessee Falls, Florida Soars
Every week will be dramatic in a loaded SEC.
One Florida blowout win over Tennessee changed everything, Kentucky beating Mississippi State was a big deal, and it's only going to get crazier.
Before the massive showdown between the Bulldogs and Auburn, where do all the teams fall in our latest SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings?
16. South Carolina (10-6)
It was a rough three-game start to the SEC season with an 0-3 run, but the Gamecocks showed up big in a 66-63 loss to Auburn. The next two road games at Vanderbilt and Oklahoma should make or break the season.
Last Week SEC Rank: 16
Current Streak: Lost 3 straight
KenPom ranking: 72
NET ranking: 91
NCAA Tournament Projection: Out
Next up: at Vanderbilt, Jan. 15
15. LSU (11-5)
There's a huge problem after the 0-3 SEC start - that was the easy part. Vanderbilt, at Missouri, and at Ole Miss were hardly layups, but it's about to get really hard really fast over the end of January.
Last Week SEC Rank: 15
Current Streak: Lost 3 straight
KenPom ranking: 71
NET ranking: 68
NCAA Tournament Projection: Out
Next up: Arkansas, Jan. 14
14. Vanderbilt (13-3)
The win over LSU to start the SEC season was good, but the losses to Mississippi State and Missouri hurt. This should be a true bubble team, but it needs something spalshy. It'll get that chance with Tennessee, at Alabama, and Kentucky coming after South Carolina.
Last Week SEC Rank: 14
Current Streak: Lost 2 straight
KenPom ranking: 52
NET ranking: 42
NCAA Tournament Projection: Bubble, but out
Next up: South Carolina, Jan. 15
13. Arkansas (11-5)
This isn't working so far. The John Calipari return to the SEC began with a thud, losing to Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Florida with an offense that couldn't do anything from three. The SEC slate isn't too bad over the rest of the month, but February of Hell is on its way with a brutal first half slate.
Last Week SEC Rank: 11
Current Streak: Lost 3 straight
KenPom ranking: 49
NET ranking: 49
NCAA Tournament Projection: Out
Next up: at LSU, Jan. 14
12. Oklahoma (13-3)
No, Oklahoma didn't go from 13-0 to 13-3 because of the schedule - it beat Michigan, Arizona, and Louisville earlier. The defense hasn't gone bye-bye in the 0-3 SEC start, but it hasn't been great. The turnovers had to slow and the rebounding has to get better.
Last Week SEC Rank: 9
Current Streak: Lost 3 straight
KenPom ranking: 44
NET ranking: 47
NCAA Tournament Projection: 9 seed
Next up: Texas, Jan 15
11. Texas (11-5)
You'll have to forgive the 0-3 SEC start for Texas. It was better than it looks, even with a 20-point loss at Texas A&M. The okay: the next two losses were to Auburn and Tennessee close. The bad: those were at home. Now they have to deal with two nasty road games at Oklahoma and Florida.
Last Week SEC Rank: 13
Current Streak: Lost 3 straight
KenPom ranking: 37
NET ranking: 39
NCAA Tournament Projection: Bubble, but Out
Next up: at Oklahoma, Jan. 15
10. Missouri (13-3)
Just how real are you, Missouri? We're about to find out with a trip to Florida. But with the road game against Auburn out of the way, watch out for an interesting run from a bit of an SEC thorn-in-the-side team.
Last Week SEC Rank: 10
Current Streak: Won 2 straight
KenPom ranking: 39
NET ranking: 34
NCAA Tournament Projection: Bubble, but in as a 10
Next up: at Florida, Jan. 14
9. Georgia (14-2)
Georgia might be a whole lot better than we thought a few weeks ago. The blowout loss at Ole Miss wasn't good, but the 13-point win over Kentucky and ten-point win over Oklahoma were great - and those came even though the team couldn't do anything from three.
Last Week SEC Rank: 9
Current Streak: Won 2 straight
KenPom ranking: 35
NET ranking: 26
NCAA Tournament Projection: 9 seed
Next up: at Tennessee, January 15
8. Texas A&M (13-3)
The offense couldn't quite keep up against Alabama, but wins over Texas and Oklahoma got the SEC season started. If the Aggies cam beat Kentucky there's a chance to go on a run - the schedule overall isn't that bad.
Last Week SEC Rank: 7
Current Streak: Lost 1 straight
KenPom ranking: 16
NET ranking: 17
NCAA Tournament Projection: 3 seed
Next up: at Kentucky, Jan 14
7. Ole Miss (14-2)
The defense is crushing, forcing plenty of turnovers and doing a great job from the field. Beating Georgia, Arkansas, and LSU isn't anything amazing, but the Rebels have a 3-0 start going into a tough run of three road games in the next four.
Last Week SEC Rank: 8
Current Streak: Won 3 straight
KenPom ranking: 24
NET ranking: 23
NCAA Tournament Projection: 6 seed
Next up: at Alabama, Jan 14
6. Mississippi State (14-2)
See if this makes any sense. Mississippi State had its worst defensive performance of the year in the loss to Kentucky, got bombed on for 16 threes in the 95-90 loss, and it still did almost everything else fine and should take that as nothing more than a bad day.
This is a terrific team with a HUGE problem - at Auburn, Ole Miss, at Tennessee, at South Carolina, Alabama. That's the Bulldog January.
Last Week SEC Rank: 4
Current Streak: Lost 1 straight
KenPom ranking: 20
NET ranking: 18
NCAA Tournament Projection: 4 seed
Next up: at Auburn, Jan. 14
5. Kentucky (13-3)
No matter how you want to look at the Wildcats under Mark Pope, this is one fun team. It got the O going in a wonderful win over Mississippi State, hung 106 up on Georgia, and couldn't get going against Georgia. Take the good with the bad - it'll usually be good.
Last Week SEC Rank: 5
Current Streak: Won 1 straight
KenPom ranking: 21
NET ranking: 13
NCAA Tournament Projection: 4 seed
Next up: Texas A&M, Jan. 14
4. Tennessee (15-1)
Let's not overreact here - okay, let's do just that.
It was a horrible day against a fantastic Florida team, and it was a better day than the 74-70 win over Texas might suggest. There are fundamental flaws - inconsistency from three, for one - that should be a giant issue in the NCAA Tournament, but for now, this is still one tough-as-nails team.
(It's not as good as Auburn, Florida, or Alabama, though.)
Last Week SEC Rank: 2
Current Streak: Won 1 straight
KenPom ranking: 6
NET ranking: 4
NCAA Tournament Projection: 1 seed
Next up: Georgia, Jan 15
3. Alabama (14-2)
The defense hasn't been all that bad. It gives up a ton of points, but it's been wonderful at stopping the three and held firm when it had to in wins over Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas A&M. Just hold serve that amazing O does the rest.
Last Week SEC Rank: 3
Current Streak: Won 8 straight
KenPom ranking: 8
NET ranking: 7
NCAA Tournament Projection: 2 seed
Next up: Ole Miss, Jan. 14
2. Florida (15-1)
It's a really, really good teamm. It can step on the gas pedal and points on the board in a hiccup, and as it showed against Tennessee and Arkansas that D can clamp down HARD. It gets the love from the polls, but maybe not enough. Don't be shocked if the Gators go into the February 1st opener against Tennessee on a six-game winning streak.
Last Week SEC Rank: 6
Current Streak: Won 2 straight
KenPom ranking: 5
NET ranking: 5
NCAA Tournament Projection: 2 seed
Next up: Missouri, Jan. 14
1. Auburn (15-1)
Auburn will be everyone's No. 1 for the foreseeable future, but watch out. There can't be even the slightest lack of focus with a fantastic Mississippi State team coming to town followed up by at Georgia and Tennessee.
Last Week SEC Rank: 1
Current Streak: Won 8 straight
KenPom ranking: 1
NET ranking: 1
NCAA Tournament Projection: 1 seed
Next up: Mississippi State, Jan. 14