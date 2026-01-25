SEC Road Test Costly for Mississippi State Against No. 23 Alabama

Mississippi State saw a strong road effort end in disappointment Sunday afternoon with an 85-78 loss to No. 23 Alabama at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Bulldogs stayed competitive throughout but were unable to make enough plays in the final stretch to secure a signature road win.

State entered the matchup looking to build momentum after a recent upset of a top-10 opponent at home, but the road environment proved challenging.

Alabama used balanced scoring and consistent execution to keep the Bulldogs from gaining control, particularly in the second half.

Mississippi State head coach Sam Purcell said the performance reflected effort and toughness, but also showed areas that still need improvement as SEC play continues.

THE STEAL AND THE AND-ONE! pic.twitter.com/LUUIw0U4sK — Mississippi State Women's Basketball (@HailStateWBK) January 25, 2026

The Bulldogs matched Alabama’s physicality for long stretches, but lapses on both ends of the floor ultimately made the difference.

Mississippi State opened the game with energy, defending aggressively and limiting Alabama’s early transition opportunities.

The Bulldogs moved the ball well in the half court and stayed within striking distance during the opening quarter.

Alabama answered with its own defensive pressure, forcing contested shots and capitalizing on second-chance opportunities. The Crimson Tide gradually built a slim lead, but State’s ability to respond kept the margin manageable through much of the first half.

The Bulldogs didn't fold up and head to door when Alabama threatened to pull away.

Timely baskets and solid defensive possessions allowed Mississippi State to stay connected, heading into the locker room still very much in the game.

Coming out of halftime, Mississippi State attempted to raise its defensive intensity and speed up the pace. For stretches, the Bulldogs succeeded, cutting into Alabama’s lead and creating opportunities to swing momentum.

However, Alabama responded each time with efficient offensive possessions. The Crimson Tide converted key shots and took advantage of breakdowns, preventing State from sustaining a run.

Q4 5:15 | Mississippi State 64, No. 23 Alabama 63



Bulldogs up one at the media timeout entering the final five minutes. #HailState pic.twitter.com/GyQqnGkPwS — Mississippi State Women's Basketball (@HailStateWBK) January 25, 2026

Mississippi State continued to battle, but empty possessions began to add up as the game progressed.

Purcell emphasized the importance of execution in road games, particularly against ranked opponents. While the Bulldogs competed, missed opportunities on offense and defensive rebounds allowed Alabama to maintain control in the final minutes.

The loss dropped Mississippi State in the SEC standings but did not erase the progress the program has shown this season.

The Bulldogs have shown the ability to compete with top teams, including a recent win over No. 7 Kentucky, but consistency remains the biggest problem.

Purcell noted that road success in the SEC often comes down to discipline and finishing plays late. Against Alabama, Mississippi State showed effort and resilience, but a few critical moments swung the outcome.

As the season moves forward, the Bulldogs will look to apply lessons from Sunday’s loss. Improving offensive efficiency, limiting turnovers, and closing defensive possessions are areas the team continues to emphasize.

The Dawgs will stay on the road and things won't get any easier, heading to Knoxville, Tenn., to play No. 17 Tennessee.

