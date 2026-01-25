How to Watch Mississippi State at No. 23 Alabama Women's Basketball

Mississippi State women’s basketball team is young and relies on true freshmen and first-year Bulldogs for significant contributions.

There was enough doubt for the Bulldogs to be predicted to finish last in the preseason SEC vote and a 2-3 start to SEC was proving that right.

Then No. 7 Kentucky came to Starkville and Mississippi State proved it has the talent to compete in the SEC.

The Bulldogs’ 71-59 win against the Lady Wildcats was the highest-ranked win under Sam Purcell. Now Mississippi State hopes to prove its talent travels.

“Welcome to the SEC. It’s hard to win on the road in this league, especially on the women’s side,” Purcell said earlier this week.

The Bulldogs are making a short trek across state lines to face No. 23 Alabama, who is coming off their first loss at home this season to No. 20 Tennessee. Mississippi State will try to make it two-straight home losses, but will have to play a lot better against the Crimson Tide than it has in past games.

“If we’re being honest, they’ve spanked us the last two years. Last season here was embarrassing. They punched us in the face,” Purcell said. “They’re well-balanced and extremely dangerous in transition. They have some of the best shooters in the country. If you don’t match up, whether it’s after a free throw, a gamble, or a rebound, they can shoot you out of the gym.”

The individual leaders for Alabama in five statistical categories represent some of the Crimson Tide, but one name not on that list is more important to Purcell.

“For me, it still starts with Essence Cody,” Purcell said. “She’s one of the best post players in the country. She was going head-to-head as a freshman two years ago and causes a lot of problems. When you combine elite guard play with one of the best post players in the country, there’s a reason they’re a top-25 team.”

Weather Update

Winter storm Fern is here. Tuscaloosa is under a cod weather advisory starting Monday. According to the National Weather Service, the area could see heavy rain and temperatures are expected to fall to 35 degrees by 5 p.m.

As of 10 a.m., the game has not been rescheduled or postponed.

How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 23 Alabama

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-5, 2-4 SEC) at No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (17-3, 3-3 SEC)

When: 2 p.m., Sunday

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Alabama leads the all-time series, 41-24

Last Meeting: Alabama 80, Mississippi State 60

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. No. 7 Kentucky, 71-59

Last time out, Crimson Tide: lost to No. 20 Tennessee, 70-59

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Favour Nwaedozi/Madison Francis, 12.9 ppg

Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 10.6 rpg

Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 76 (3.8 avg.)

Steals: Destiney McPhaul, 36 (1.8 avg.)

Blocks: Madison Francis, 61 (3.05 avg.)

Alabama Top Performers

Points: Jessica Timmons, 15.8 ppg

Rebounds: Karly Weathers, 6.4 rpg

Assists: Karly Weathers, 56 (2.8 avg.)

Steals: Karly Weathers, 37 (1.85 avg.)

Blocks: Naomi Jones, 39 (1.95 avg.)

DAWG FEED: