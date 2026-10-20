Mississippi State basketball may have found another important piece for its upcoming season in senior guard TJ Simpkins. Despite the Bulldogs falling 77-73 to NC State in a preseason exhibition on October 18, Simpkins delivered an impressive individual performance that offered plenty of reasons for optimism.

The 6-foot-4 guard recorded 20 points, five rebounds and nine assists against the Wolfpack at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Although the result did not go Mississippi State’s way, Simpkins showed the scoring ability and playmaking that could make him a valuable contributor as the Bulldogs prepare for another SEC campaign.

With preseason All-SEC first-team selection Josh Hubbard leading the backcourt conversation, Simpkins could help give Mississippi State another offensive threat.

TJ Simpkins Brings Experience and Versatility to Mississippi State

Simpkins arrives with experience across multiple NCAA Division I programs, having played for Elon in 2024-25 and Seton Hall in 2025-26. Across 62 career games at those schools, he accumulated 741 points, 202 rebounds, 125 assists and 81 steals.

His shooting numbers also show the potential to contribute in different ways. Simpkins has connected on 40.6% of his field-goal attempts, 31.7% of his three-pointers and 79.7% of his free throws.

Those numbers suggest a guard who can score without relying exclusively on one area of the floor. His career totals also include 42 double-digit scoring performances, 33 games with multiple assists and 24 outings with multiple steals.

At 195 pounds, Simpkins has the size to compete physically while providing Mississippi State with another ball handler who can create opportunities for teammates.

His nine assists against NC State were particularly encouraging. If that playmaking translates into the regular season, Simpkins could help the Bulldogs generate more consistent offense against difficult SEC defenses.

Can Simpkins and Josh Hubbard Build a Strong Backcourt?

One of the biggest questions surrounding Mississippi State is how its guards will complement one another.

Hubbard enters the season with significant expectations after earning a spot on the preseason All-SEC first team. His scoring ability gives the Bulldogs a proven offensive centerpiece, but Simpkins could help ease the pressure by creating shots for himself and others.

Hubbard did not play in the NC State exhibition, so fans have yet to see how the two guards will operate together in game conditions.

That makes chemistry an important storyline heading into the season. Simpkins’ ability to distribute the basketball could allow Hubbard to find better scoring opportunities, while Hubbard’s shooting threat could open driving lanes and passing options for Simpkins.

The challenge for head coach Chris Jans will be finding the right balance between scoring, ball movement and defensive responsibility.

What Simpkins’ Breakout Could Mean for Mississippi State

The four-point exhibition loss to NC State should not be treated as a definitive measure of Mississippi State’s potential. Exhibition games offer opportunities to experiment with rotations, evaluate new players and identify areas that need improvement.

Still, Simpkins’ performance was an encouraging sign.

A guard capable of scoring 20 points while nearly recording a double-double in assists and rebounds could become a major asset if he maintains that level of production against regular-season competition.

The next step is consistency. Simpkins must show that he can make an impact alongside Hubbard and the rest of the roster, particularly when the Bulldogs face the demanding SEC schedule.

If he develops strong chemistry with Hubbard and continues creating opportunities for his teammates, Simpkins could help Mississippi State become a more balanced and dangerous offensive team this season.

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