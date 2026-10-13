Bulldogs' Josh Hubbard Earns Preseason First-Team All-SEC Honors

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball guard Josh Hubbard has earned preseason first-team All-SEC honors from the league’s media, adding another milestone to an already impressive collegiate career.

The fourth-year Bulldog enters the new campaign with a proven scoring resume, multiple conference accolades and a place among the most productive players in program history.

Hubbard averaged 22.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game during the 2025-26 season while shooting 42.2% from the field. His offensive production and consistency have helped establish him as one of the Southeastern Conference’s premier guards heading into the upcoming season.

Mississippi State Bulldogs Josh Hubbard driving to the basket in a game against Alabama State on Monday night at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss. | Mississippi State Athletics

Josh Hubbard’s Historic Career at Mississippi State

Hubbard’s latest preseason recognition follows a remarkable three-year stretch in which he earned All-SEC honors every season. He is one of only two Mississippi State players to accomplish that feat in each of his first three collegiate seasons, joining former Bulldog standout Erick Dampier.

Through 101 career games, Hubbard has accumulated 1,947 points, 283 assists, 228 rebounds and 94 steals. His scoring total ranks fourth on Mississippi State’s all-time list, fourth among SEC players following their junior seasons and 34th in SEC history.

Hubbard has also started 82 consecutive games, a streak that began on Jan. 27, 2024, and continued through March 11, 2026. He has served as Mississippi State’s leading scorer on two NCAA Tournament teams, further establishing his importance to the program.

The guard’s postseason accolades include three All-SEC selections and two National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-Southeast District First-Team honors.

Josh Hubbard against Tennessee | MSU Athletics

Hubbard’s Awards Reflect His Impact on College Basketball

Beyond his scoring statistics, Hubbard has collected several individual honors and national award considerations.

During the 2025-26 season, he earned All-SEC Second-Team recognition from the media and All-SEC Third-Team honors from conference coaches. He also received the Bailey Howell Trophy, awarded to the top men’s college basketball player in Mississippi, and was named a 2025-26 John R. Wooden Citizenship Cup winner.

Hubbard’s national recognition extended to preseason watch lists for two of college basketball’s most prominent individual awards: the John R. Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy. He was one of 50 players named to each watch list.

Those accomplishments provide additional context for his latest preseason All-SEC selection. Hubbard has demonstrated the ability to produce against conference competition while earning recognition from media members, coaches and national basketball organizations.

His combination of scoring and playmaking gives Mississippi State an established offensive leader entering the new campaign. Opposing defenses will have to account for his ability to create shots and generate opportunities for teammates.

Mississippi State Guard Josh Hubbard (#12) during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at The Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC. | Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State Prepares for the New Season

Hubbard’s preseason first-team All-SEC selection gives the Bulldogs a key individual storyline as they prepare for another season under head coach Chris Jans.

Mississippi State is scheduled to open its campaign against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 2 at Humphrey Coliseum, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs will look to build around Hubbard’s scoring ability and experience as they pursue another successful season. His production will be particularly important as Mississippi State navigates the demanding SEC schedule and seeks to return to the NCAA Tournament.

With over 1,900 career points and a growing collection of individual honors, Hubbard enters the season within reach of additional milestones in the Mississippi State record book.

The preseason first-team All-SEC recognition showcases the expectations surrounding the Bulldogs’ leading scorer. After earning conference honors in each of his first three seasons, Hubbard now has another opportunity to strengthen his legacy in Starkville.

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