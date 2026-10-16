STARKVILLE — Josh Hubbard should not have to establish his importance again before Mississippi State can discuss the players around him. His production and three seasons of All-SEC recognition have already supplied that evidence.

The more urgent question is whether the Bulldogs have built a team that allows his strengths to become part of a complete offense rather than the answer to almost every difficult possession. Chris Jans has acknowledged the issue.

Discussing the roster reconstruction in July, he said Hubbard needed more scoring help and had been asked to carry too much.

That admission creates a useful standard for the coming season. Mississippi State cannot call the supporting cast improved simply because it has different names.

The improvement must appear in the work those players perform: initiating offense, creating opportunities, defending difficult assignments and finishing possessions. Help is not an abstract quality. It has to become visible.

Kennesaw State Owls guard RJ Johnson (2) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Johnson Must Do More Than Add Another Scorer

Johnson is the clearest starting point because Jans has described a direct relationship between his arrival and Hubbard’s responsibilities. The Kennesaw State transfer averaged 14.5 points and three assists last season, earning first-team All-Conference USA honors and conference tournament most valuable player recognition.

Those accomplishments establish a productive background, not a guarantee of identical results in the SEC. His value to Mississippi State will depend on how effectively his skills function within a different team and against a different schedule.

Jans’ stated objective provides the evaluation. Pairing Johnson with Hubbard is intended to move Hubbard off the ball more often and remove some lead-guard duties. That means Johnson must help organize possessions, not merely finish them.

There is a difference between adding another player willing to shoot and adding someone who changes how the defense must respond. If Johnson can initiate useful action while remaining a credible scoring option, Hubbard may receive the ball after an advantage has already begun to develop.

The early games should reveal whether that relationship is functioning. Does the offense continue when Hubbard is denied an easy catch? Can Johnson make the next decision without the possession becoming stagnant? Those details will show more than a single scoring total.

Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Thomas Bassong speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas Bassong Must Turn Defensive Praise Into Team Value

Bassong’s potential contribution is different but just as important. The Florida State transfer is listed at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, and Jans has emphasized his willingness to compete at both ends.

At SEC Tipoff, Jans said Bassong had a chance to become one of the best defenders he had coached. The statement was strong, but the coach also acknowledged that the potential still had to be established in actual games.

That distinction should guide coverage. Bassong does not become an accomplished Mississippi State defender because of an October quote. The quote identifies an area to examine once opponents begin testing the roster.

Defensive support can make Hubbard’s job more manageable without appearing in Hubbard’s scoring line. A team that finishes possessions effectively gives its offense a more stable game to operate within. A versatile defender may also provide Jans with different options when assembling combinations, although the actual matchups must determine which options work.

Bassong’s offensive contribution matters, too. He does not need to imitate Hubbard to help him. He needs to execute the responsibilities his role creates, remain useful within the possession and avoid becoming someone the opponent can disregard.

The supporting-cast conversation should therefore include more than the search for a second-leading scorer. Mississippi State needs players who improve the conditions in which its best scorer works. Bassong’s defensive potential is one route toward that objective.

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard King Grace (23) drives to the basket as Arkansas Razorbacks wing Billy Richmond III (24) defends during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rest of the Rotation Must Earn Specific Responsibilities

Tajuan Simpkins, King Grace, Ashton Magee and the other perimeter options give Jans additional players to evaluate. The frontcourt includes ND Okafor, Gai Chol, Tee Bartlett and freshman Tristan Reed, while Thomas Bassong, Kendyl Sanders and Trevor Reed add further personnel possibilities.

The current roster establishes those names and listed positions. It does not establish a starting lineup, a fixed rotation or a promise that every player will hold a major role. Assigning those conclusions before the games would turn a preview into an assumption.

What can be established is the need for specific contributions. The Bulldogs need dependable defensive possessions, useful rebounding, sound ball decisions and offensive participation that keeps the full lineup involved. A player who does one of those jobs consistently can provide meaningful help without producing a headline scoring average.

Grace also offers continuity from last season. That experience does not guarantee a larger role, but it gives the discussion another dimension beyond transfers arriving from elsewhere. Development within the roster should be evaluated alongside the impact of newcomers.

The most revealing moments may arrive when Hubbard is not rescuing the possession. Can another player create a useful opportunity? Does the offense remain organized? Can the team survive an ordinary shooting stretch from its star because other parts of the game continue functioning?

Those are the questions Mississippi State’s reconstruction must answer. Hubbard can remain the leading scorer, the central threat and the player opponents discuss first. A better supporting cast would not diminish any of that. It would make those strengths part of a more sustainable team.

The Bulldogs do not need someone else to become Josh Hubbard, but enough contributors to perform their own jobs so he no longer has to compensate for everyone.

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