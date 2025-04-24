SMU's visit to Starkville next season is a lot more interesting now
Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans still has work to do to fill out his roster for next season, especially after having less transfer portal commitment than expected.
But Sam Walters’ decision to flip away from the Bulldogs and sign with SMU out of the transfer portal makes one of the Bulldogs’ upcoming non-conference games a lot more interesting.
Mississippi State is scheduled to host the Mustangs at some point this season. While the final details for that game haven’t been announced, a few of the Bulldogs’ other non-conference games have been.
The Bulldogs announced Thursday its initial non-conference schedule, including a rematch against Memphis. The Tigers and Bulldogs will complete the home-and-home series December 20 at Humphrey Coliseum.
Last season, Mississippi State beat then-No. 21 Memphis 79-66 for the largest road win against a ranked team in program history.
Before facing the Tigers, the Bulldogs will take part in the 2025 Hall of Fame Classic at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri November 20-21. Mississippi State will be joined by Kansas State, Nebraska and New Mexico. All four teams were ranked inside the KenPom top 65 and among the NET's top 80 rankings last season.
Other non-conference opponents are known, but no dates have been scheduled. In addition to SMU, Mississippi State will and travel to Utah. Additionally, the Bulldogs will be on the road for this season’s 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge and will play on either December 2 or December 3. More detailed information will be announced at a future date.