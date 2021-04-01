D.J. Stewart to test out NBA waters, but maintain eligibility

D.J. Stewart is going to see where he stands.

The Mississippi State guard announced on Thursday that he will enter the NBA Draft process while maintaining his college eligibility. Thus it's still possible Stewart could be right back with the Bulldogs for the 2021-22 season.

"First of all, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the talent to be able to play the game of basketball," said a statement posted to Stewart's Twitter account. "Playing in the NBA has always been a goal of mine since I was a child, and I've worked relentlessly to be able to achieve that goal.

"I want to thank my parents, my family, my coaching staff, my teammates and my Mississippi State family for their support during this process."

It's extremely common for collegiate players to dip their toes into the NBA waters, but not sign with an agent so that they can ultimately return to school. Time will tell if that's what happens in Stewart's case, but it's certainly possible he hasn't played his final game in maroon and white.

If Stewart does wind up back in Starkville, he'd obviously be a key piece of a promising group. Stewart was second on MSU's team in points (16 per game) and led the Bulldogs in assists this past year as he helped guide State to an 18-15 overall record and the school's first-ever appearance in the NIT championship game.

