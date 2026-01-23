Weather, Travel and Toughness Collide for Mississippi State at Alabama

Mississippi State women’s basketball team knows what type of it is inside Humphrey Coliseum.

The Bulldogs have an extra energy, a different level of intensity and make opposing teams fight for a full 40 minutes. It showed in their upset win against No. 7 Kentucky last Sunday, winning 71-59.

When the Bulldogs are on the road, though, their identity isn’t known.

“It’s about finding a way to be tougher on the road,” coach Sam Purcell said Friday morning. “We’ve talked about it all year. We’ve been unbelievable at home, but I’m going to keep saying this over and over: we’ve got to get tougher away from home.

“We’ve found an identity at home; playing with spirit, playing for four quarters, competing the right way. But in SEC play, we haven’t consistently shown that on the road yet. And it’s hard. This is a tough league, and it’s hard to win away from home.”

The Bulldogs get a chance to work on the road game identity this weekend with a short trip across state lines to No. 23 Alabama. The winter weather approaching only adds to the difficulty level of finding that road identify Purcell is looking for.

“This weekend will be especially challenging given everything going on,” Purcell said. “Regardless of how the cards are dealt — whether the game time changes, whether there are no fans — we’re going to face a well-coached Kristy Curry team, and we’re going to have to be the tougher team. That’s the challenge for us: creating a new identity on the road as we move forward.”

One thing that’ll help Mississippi State is having the last week off from SEC play, giving them a chance to heal up.

“We needed some rest. I think anyone can look at our team and see how banged up we are,” Purcell said. “Madison Francis has been dealing with a shoulder injury and now a nose injury, Destiney (McPhaul)’s battling through things, and a lot of our kids are just physically worn down. Anytime you can get a break, it’s important. More than anything, it gives them a chance to just be students again. School’s back in session, getting acclimated to that, and that’s good for their mental health. It helps them reset so when we come back, we’re in a clear headspace and ready to perform.”

The Bulldogs made need to be adjustable, too. As of 1 p.m. Friday, Sunday’s game between Alabama and Mississippi State is still scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday in Tuscaloosa. But there’s chance that will change.

“Our administration has been phenomenal, working closely with the SEC,” Purcell said. “I’ve told them to advise me, and I’ve been very clear that safety comes first. I’m comfortable canceling or moving the game if needed.

“I’ve talked with (Alabama coach) Kristy Curry, she’s been incredible and accommodating in whatever we need. We’re getting updates and will have another follow-up meeting soon. Everyone involved has done a great job prioritizing safety. At the end of the day, I don’t want our kids in a bad situation or stuck somewhere. That’s what matters most.”

