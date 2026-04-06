Who’s Leaving, Who’s Staying: Mississippi State Portal Tracker Breakdown

March Madness hasn’t lived inside one month for a long time, and it definitely doesn’t end when the nets come down. The transfer portal has turned April into its own kind of chaos, and Mississippi State is already feeling the early waves.

The women’s portal opened Monday and crossed 900 entries before lunch. That number is only going one direction, and hitting 2,000 wouldn’t shock anyone. The men’s side opens Tuesday, and if history is any guide, it’ll be even more unhinged.

The transfer portal opened 11 hours ago.



There are more than 900 entries. https://t.co/zR1KbdZtK6 — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 6, 2026

For Mississippi State, the women’s roster has taken the bigger hit so far. Four players have either entered or announced they’re entering, and the two that sting the most are freshmen Nataliyah Gray and Jaylah Lampley. Losing players that young, that early, always leaves a mark. They were supposed to be part of the next step for Sam Purcell's young team that barely missed out on a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

But the Bulldogs aren’t walking into the offseason empty‑handed. Favour Nwaedozi and Madison Francis have already said they’re coming back, and that’s a strong foundation. Those two give Purcell something solid to build around while the staff works to patch the holes the portal just opened.

The men’s side hasn’t seen the same volume, but the impact is just as real. Freshman Jamarion Davis‑Fleming is gone, and that one hurts. He looked like a future defensive anchor, the kind of player who changes what you can do schematically. Losing him means Chris Jans has to rethink part of the plan and hit the transfer portal even harder.

And then there’s Josh Hubbard. The all‑time three‑point leader at Mississippi State hasn’t announced anything yet, which leaves the entire fan base refreshing social media like it’s a full‑time job. His decision will shape the offseason more than any other.

The transfer portal windows for both men and women will be open for 15 days. This is also the only transfer window for athletes.

So here we are again. The games are over, but the season isn’t. Not really. Not anymore. The portal has made sure of that.

Buckle up. April is its own brand of madness now, and Mississippi State is right in the middle of it.

Mississippi State Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Women

Outgoing Awa Fane, 5-8, G, Jr.

Nataliyah Gray, 6-3, F, Fr.

Rocío Jiménez, 6-7, R-So.

Jaylah Lampley, 6-2, Fr.

Men