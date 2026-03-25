Mississippi State Now Has a Real Problem Heading Into the Portal Window

If yesterday’s news is any sign, Mississippi State is staring at a long offseason.

These days, the moment a season ends, the conversation shifts to the transfer portal. Some departures are expected. Some aren’t. And every program hopes its most important players decide to stay.

One of Mississippi State’s most important players is not making that choice.

Freshman Jamarion Davis-Fleming has reportedly decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens on April 7.

NEWS: Mississippi State forward Jamarion Davis-Fleming plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3.



The 6-10 freshman is a former 4⭐️ recruit. Will keep the door open to returning. https://t.co/0pphyBUtXj pic.twitter.com/DgA2HXAvxN — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 24, 2026

There’s no sugar-coating it. This is bad for Mississippi State.

Other than Josh Hubbard, Davis-Fleming was the most important player Mississippi State had to keep. He averaged 3.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in just 20 minutes per game. Once he started seeing more playing time, he established himself as one of the best shot blockers in the SEC.

In SEC play, he ranked in the top 20 in total blocks, blocks per game, offensive rebound percentage and block percentage.

Davis-Fleming showed flashes becoming something great in the next season or two. He looked like a future anchor. Someone you could build a defense around. Someone who would grow into a real two-way piece over the next couple of seasons.

He still might become that, but it won’t be in Starkville.

Another reason this is bad is because Davis-Fleming is a Mississippi native. He was Mr. Basketball in the state his senior season at Canton High School and won a state title while averaging 16 ppg, 12 rpg and four blocks per game. He was a consensus top 100 player.

In recruiting, you want the best players from a state to stay in that state. It’s not the greatest of looks when the top-rated in-state recruit decides to go out-of-state for college. It looks even worse when said recruit stays in-state and decides to leave after one year.

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Ja'Borri McGhee (2) and Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Jamarion Davis-Fleming (0) block Alabama Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. | David Leong-Imagn Images

It’s unknown Davis-Fleming’s exact reasons for deciding to enter the transfer portal.

Maybe he doesn’t like the school? Maybe he doesn’t like the on court system? Maybe he doesn’t like the coaching staff? Maybe another school has made a big monetary offer? Maybe it’s a bunch of reasons put together? Maybe the 13-19 overall record this season signaled he won’t accomplish his collegiate goals?

We don’t know, but whatever the reason is, it’s a problem for Mississippi State coach Chris Jans.

Yes, there’s a chance Davis-Fleming ends up staying in Starkville. He can’t officially enter the transfer portal until April 7 (one day after the NCAA championship game), so coach Chris Jans and others have roughly two and a half weeks to change his mind.

0 ➡️ 15 pic.twitter.com/OkMe6LygPE — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) March 4, 2026

But they also need to worry about others following Davis-Fleming.

Hubbard remains the biggest name. He could go to the NBA or play one more collegiate season. After this past season, taking over the all-time three-point record and coming within striking distance of the all-time scoring record at Mississippi State, plus the reactions to beating Auburn at Humphrey Coliseum in February, it would be awkward to see Hubbard also enter the portal.

If that happens, the Bulldogs will be in serious trouble. They’re already in a bit of trouble because five of their top six scorers are out of eligibility.

Hubbard and Davis-Flemming would’ve been the returning leaders. Now, it’s just Hubbard and Mississippi State fans should hope that doesn’t change.