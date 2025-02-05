Chris Jones' Hilarious Reaction to Jameis Winston’s Super Bowl Question
Stars always emerge every Super Bowl Media Day. Sometimes it's a player, rarely it's a coach, and every once in a while a media figure breaks through and becomes the talk of the session.
This year, before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, that star is NFL quarterback Jameis Winston.
Several of his comments and moments went viral this season during his time as a Cleveland Brown, but when turned loose on Super Bowl Media Day, he hit a different note.
As a player, he gets a certain leeway other media members don't, and working with FOX, he's having fun with it. When he got his chance at the Super Bowl microphone to ask former Mississippi State star and NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones, he came through with the hard-hitting questions ...
Jones was named NFL First Team All-Pro for the third year in a row, is now a six-time Pro Bowl player, and has also been named first or second All-Pro six times.
This year was his lowest season in sacks since his rookie season with five, to go along with 37 tackles and nine tackles for loss, but he's still among the best players in the game.