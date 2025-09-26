Bulldogs in the NFL: OT Charles Cross key part of winning play for Seahawks
Former Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross just gave his head coach with Seattle a play he's never seen.
It was late in the first half and the Seahawks faced third-and-goal from the one-yard line against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.
Running back Zach Charbonnet took the handoff and tried to score on an end around play, but was stuffed at the goal line. That’s when Cross started pushing, and one point lifting Charbonnet up and into the end zone.
"I was driving my legs and definitely felt this wave behind me,” Charbonnet said. “Pushed me straight in."
“I just saw he wasn’t in the end zone yet,” Cross said. “I was in tunnel vision at the moment. I was just running through him. Next thing: He was in the end zone.”
“Yeah, I screwed it up. I should have given Charles a game ball,” Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said. “That’s one of my favorite plays I’ve ever seen.”
That touchdown gave the Seahawks a 14-3, but had to kick a 52-yard field goal as time expired to secure the 23-20 win.
And that win is made all the sweeter for Cross with his touchdown assist.
Plenty more former Bulldogs will be taking the field Sunday and Monday for this week’s slate of NFL games.
Here’s an all-Mississippi State NFL Schedule:
Sunday
Minnesota Vikings (2-1) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) in Dubland, Ireland, 8:30 a.m. NFL Network
CB Darius Slay (PIT)
Season: 7 solo tackles, 1 PD
Washington Commanders (2-1) at Atlanta Falcons (1-2), 12 p.m. CBS
LB Preston Smith (WAS)
Season: Signed with Commanders last week.
Tennessee Titans (0-3) at Houston Texans (0-3), 12 p.m. CBS
DT Jeffery Simmons (TEN)
Season: 4 tackles (3 solo, 1 assist), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 4 QBH, 1FF
Carolina Panthers (1-2) at New England Patriots (1-2), 12 p.m. FOX
DT Jaden Crumedy (CAR)
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Indianapolis Colts (3-0) at Los Angeles Rams (2-1), 3:05 p.m. FOX
CB Emmanuel Forbes (LAR)
Season: 10 tackles (5 solo, 5 assists), 1 INT, 1 PD
Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) at San Francisco 49ers (3-0), 3:05 p.m. FOX
P Logan Cooke (JAX)
Season: 10 punts, 499 yards, 49.9 avg., long 60
Baltimore Ravens (1-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-2), 3:25 p.m. CBS
DT Chris Jones (KC)
Season: 5 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack
Chicago Bears (1-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-2), 3:25 p.m. CBS
CB Decamerion Richardson (LV)
Season: 1 tackle
DE Montez Sweat (CHI)
Season: 8 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 PD, 3 QBH
Green Bay Packers (2-1) at Dallas Cowboys (1-2), 7:20 p.m. NBC
C/G Elgton Jenkins (GB)
Season: 3 GS
QB Dak Prescott (DAL)
Season: 90 of 126, 800 yards; 4 runs, 20 yards
Monday
New York Jets (0-3) at Miami Dolphins (0-3), 6:15 p.m., ESPN
LB Willie Gay Jr. (MIA)
Season: 3 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL