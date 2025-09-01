$15 million or not, Bulldogs’ defense already paying dividends
Of all the good, positive, successful moments from Mississippi State’s win against Southern Miss, one stands out that .
On the first play of the second quarter, Southern Miss faced a fourth-and-1 at Mississippi State’s 45-yard line. With the ball spotted at the right hash mark, the Golden Eagles lined up in a shotgun formation, a running back to the right of quarterback Braylon Braxton and three receivers to right side. One of those three receivers shifted inside behind the right tackle.
Braxton took the snap, ran forward and nearly got the first down (based on reviews of the television broadcast). But he was clearly stopped short.
Mississippi State’s defense put five defenders on the line, including three down linemen. Those defenders were Issac Smith, Deonte Anderson, Jaray Bledsoe, Kedrick Bingley-Jones, and Branden Jennings (looking at the replay available on ESPN+ at 48:04, that's the list starting at the top).
Bledsoe and Bingley-Jones were the furthest inside defensive linemen and held the line and pushed back, while Jennings and Smith set and edge that Braxton couldn’t escape out of. Braxton tried to run into the backs of his linemen and push them forward, but the Bulldogs held the line, Jennings was able to corral Braxton’s legs and Southern Miss turned the ball over on downs.
That’s the exact type of play we needed to see Mississippi State’s defense make and is a great sign that Arizona State won’t set any more rushing records next week.
A year ago, everyone watching would expect Braxton to do what he did and get the first down. But the Bulldogs, at least in one aspect of the game, showed they have made big improvements.
There’s a lot to like about this one play from the Bulldogs and something Southern Miss coach Charles Huff said after the game, made me like it even more.
“They spent $15 million on their o-line and d-line,” Huff said. “We’re built pretty good, but we’re not built for that league. And we knew that would be the plan, try to wear you down, that’s what happens. We wanted to get to the point we forced them to throw it more. If you can get to more of those opportunities in the first half and they’re not able to just run it.”
Huff’s claim about the cost to build the offensive and defensive lines in Starkville may be true. Or they may not be. Frankly, it doesn’t matter.
Of the five Mississippi State defenders on that key fourth-and-1 play – that occurred while Southern Miss trailed 10-3 and a first down could’ve changed the entire game – only one player was making his first appearance in maroon and white.
Bledsoe, who spent last season in Austin, Texas, was the lone newcomer along the line for that play. Of the other six, none of whom are considered defensive linemen, Jahron Manning, Derion Gullette and Trayven Williams were the only “new” Mississippi State players.
Huff wasn’t asked specifically about this play, considering his comment was mostly about how his team was overpowered in the second half, but his comment does elicit a certain reaction:
“Ok, yeah…and?”
Putting aside the personal feelings I have about players having the right to get as big of a bag as possible, while they still can, there were more than enough returning players to make key, contributing plays to the Bulldogs’ win.
Furthermore, considering the impact some of the new players had like Brennen Thompson and Will Whitson, that money have been spent very, very well.