Mississippi State football gets one more game in Duke's Mayo Bowl

Have you ever wondered what Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby would look like with a large tub of mayonnaise poured on his head?

We may get our chance to find out after Mississippi State accepted a bowl invitation to the Duke's Mayo Bowl on January 2. The opponent hasn't been announced other than it'll be an ACC team.

Mississippi State (5-7) will play in Duke’s Mayo Bowl against an ACC opponent, sources told @On3sports. Bulldogs received a bid after opt outs by Kansas State & Iowa State. Complete list of confirmed bowl bids ⤵️https://t.co/Z4QMu99s85 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 7, 2025

One of the biggest clichés, stereotypes, coach speak-like things us sports writers like to use is that anything can happen.

Whether talking the potential for a huge upset or a crazy injury taking out a key player, you’ll find a variation of anything can happen.

The problem is that in sports, anything really can happen, like Mississippi State going to a bowl game this season.

Two weeks ago, after the Bulldogs’ ended their season at 5-7 in a 38-19 loss to Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl, everyone assumed there were no more games to be played.

But whatever the “anything” is in anything can happen, happened. Mississippi State is going bowling.

The opportunity for a bowl game opened after Kansas State and Iowa State both declined bowl invitations (and accept a $500k fine from the Big 12). That left two spots open for teams that didn’t win six games.

The NCAA selects the teams using Academy Progress Rate (APR) as the metric to put the teams in a picking order. Per On3’s Brett McMurphy, the top five teams in the APR were Rice, Auburn, UCF, Mississippi State and Florida State.

Auburn wasn’t likely to accept a bowl invitation with its new coach busy preparing South Florida for the Cure Bowl in Orlando against Old Dominion.

That left the Bulldogs needing one of either Rice or UCF needing to turn down bowl invitations. Neither team is undergoing a coaching change.

And now the Bulldogs are going bowling.

