2024 Mississippi State Position Preview: Defensive Line
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State football is experiencing many changes this year with its new head coach, Jeff Lebby. However, a constant at MSU has always been a stingy defense, producing stars on the defensive line.
State has produced elite NFL talent such as Jeffrey Simmons, Chris Jones, Montez Sweat, Fletcher Cox, etc. Lebby decided to keep a coach who has been at the center of building this reputation defensive line coach David Turner.
Turner has had three different stints in Starkville and has been successful in every one of them. However, he has a young group this year with limited experience, but he has garnered a reputation for developing players.
It will be a test for the veteran coach, but it is manageable as he has talent. Who are some of the guys who will earn playing time?
1. Kalvin Dinkins
We're starting the day with a guy who has struggled to stay healthy throughout his brief Bulldog career and did not participate in the MSU spring game in April. Dinkins was a late signee in State's 2022 recruiting class under then-head coach Mike Leach.
The Lake, Miss. native dominated the Mississippi South versus North game to wrap up his prep career and was perceived to be the next Mississippi hidden gem. However, he has struggled to stay healthy after earning a redshirt his first year in Starkville, and he was poised to break into the rotation last season.
He was as he recorded his three career tackles last year against Southeastern Louisiana before suffering an injury that forced him to the remainder of the season. With a 6-2, 315-pound frame, he has an ideal frame for an interior defensive lineman, and if he can stay healthy, he will play a significant role for the MSU defense and may break into the starting lineup.
2. Trevion Williams
Another guy who has struggled with injuries throughout his shirt career is Williams. However, the former 4-star recruit was not under the radar as lofty standards were placed on his shoulders.
The Crystal Springs, Miss. product was seen as the next dominant Mississippi State defensive lineman and earned playing time as a freshman, making his career debut in Death Valley against LSU. However, injuries set the 6-4 295-pounder back as a freshman and last season, as he missed the final nine games after making six tackles and a tackle for loss last season.
Williams's talent is unquestionable, and he looks the part, but will he remain healthy? If so, he can make this young defense dangerous because he has an NFL upside.
3. Deonte Anderson
Anderson was a breakthrough player last year as a redshirt sophomore. He finished the season with two starts, 38 tackles, three for loss, and a recovered fumble.
It was impressive for the Miami, Fla. product to earn significant playing time on the veteran Bulldog defensive line. The former 4-star decided to stay in Starkville after the coaching change, and it could pay dividends for him this season.
Anderson and Williams, as mentioned above, could be breakout stars for State this season.
4. Sulaiman Kpaka
A transfer portal prospect the Bulldogs added during the December signing period. Kpaka spent five seasons playing for Purdue and appeared in 26 games.
The Grand Prairie, Texas native had his best season last year for the Boilermakers, racking up ten tackles, two and a half for loss, and two sacks. He will be another critical depth piece for the young Bulldog defensive front.
5. De'Monte Russell
Russell is this group's most experienced defensive lineman and has seen it all. He is now under his fourth different head coach here in Starkville, but he has always taken change in stride.
The Jackson, Miss., product has appeared in 38 games, with eight starts. Russell has racked up 54 tackles, ten for loss, and three and a half sacks.
He will lead this unit and the entire team, and he will likely be steady all season.
6. Eric Taylor
Finally, Taylor is a junior college recruit out of Southwest Community College. He started his career at LSU in 2020 before taking the JUCO route and working his way back into the SEC.
The Trussville, Ala. native appeared in all 12 games for the Bulldogs last season and finished with 15 total tackles and a tackle for loss.
7. Kedrick Bingley-Jones
The Bulldogs did dip back into the transfer portal to add some depth to their defensive front, and Bingley-Jones has plenty of it. The Concord, N.C. native spent four seasons playing for North Carolina and appeared in 26 games for the Tar Heels.
He racked up eight career tackles and a tackle for loss during his time in Chapel Hill. While the former 4-star recruit does not have much playing experience, he will provide invaluable depth for this group, and his teammates were very complimentary of his play during spring practice.
Projected Starters
Defensive Tackle: Trevion Williams
Defensive Tackle: Kedrick Bingley-Jones
Defensive End: De'Monte Russell
The Rest of the Room
Terrance Hibbler (FR)
Gabe Moore (RS FR)
Joseph Head Jr. (RS FR)
Kai McClendon (FR)
Corey Clark (JR)
Ashun Shepphard (JR)