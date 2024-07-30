2024 Mississippi State Position Preview: Linebackers
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Jeff Lebby took over as head coach of Mississippi State and naturally had to replace a lot of talent from the previous roster. However, the Bulldogs' most productive players lost were linebackers Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson on the defensive side of the ball.
Lebby hired Coleman Hutzler, who previously coached the outside linebackers at Alabama, as his new defensive coordinator. Hutzler added a key piece from the transfer portal, but he already had talented but inexperienced linebackers on campus.
The first time defensive coordinator understood that and did not pursue outsiders too hard in the transfer portal. State's linebacker room this year is intriguing with new additions and returnees. Let's take a deeper look at a few interesting pieces.
1. Stone Blanton
We're starting the day with a player with invaluable experience in a position where the Bulldogs lost a lot of production. Johnson and Watson both dominated the interior linebacker position and with both guys gone, Blanton seems like a shoo-in to replace some of their tackles.
Mississippi State was heavily involved in recruiting the former MRA Patriot before he ultimately decided to leave the Magnolia State. The Jackson, Miss. native had a productive two-year career in Columbia, appearing in 24 of his 25 career games for the Gamecocks.
The 6-2, 230-pounder started all 12 games last season and was named a team captain. He racked up 52 tackles, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble.
Blanton will play a massive role for the Bulldog defense this fall.
2. John Lewis
The young State defense has plenty of talent but lacks experience, and Lewis is a prime example of untapped potential. The former 4-star out of Germantown High School was a significant pickup in the Bulldogs 2021 recruiting class.
However, the Canton Miss product has yet to break through in college, but he has appeared in 28 games with three starts and made 23 tackles during that time. It was a positive sign for Bulldog fans when the 6-3 240-pounder was named as a representative for State at SEC Media Days.
It showed that the new staff sees Lewis as a leader, and Lebby confirmed that he had earned a starting job during spring practice. The Bulldog defense will exceed expectations if Lewis lives up to his potential.
3. J.P. Purvis
Purvis is the most experienced linebacker in this room, aside from Blanton. A native of Pelahatchie, Miss, Purvis has appeared in 39 games with seven starts. Purvis has been a steady linebacker for State since 2022, flashing real skill.
Last season, he played in all 12 games for the Bulldogs and made a career-high 39 tackles. Like Lewis, he had to wait behind Watson and Johnson, but the senior is poised to have a larger role this season.
The 6-1, 245-pounder is versatile, having played both outside and inside linebacker, which will pay dividends as the coaches fill out the starting lineup.
4. Donterry Russell
Russell had an impressive redshirt freshman season and, for his efforts, was named to the 2023 All-SEC freshman team. The Jackson, Miss. native is the younger brother of Bulldog veteran defensive lineman De'Monte Russell, but he carved his own path.
There were worries about the former 3-star recruit coming out of high school due to his thin frame, but now he is listed at 6-4 225 pounds, which is a nice size for a pass rusher, especially with his length. Last season, he made his first career start against Alabama, recording five tackles, two and a half for loss, and a sack a half.
While listed as a linebacker, Russell will likely play similarly to a traditional defensive end. He is another Bulldogs player with a nice upside but lacks playing experience.
5. Branden Jennings
Due to losing very productive players in the linebacker room a season ago, State added a pair of junior college linebackers. However, Jennings took a bit of a different path as he started his career at Maryland.
The Jacksonville, Fla. native appeared in eight games during his lone season at Maryland and racked up 23 tackles, one for loss, and forced a fumble. Last year at Hinds Community College, he led the Eagles with 58 tackles and six and a half for loss.
The 6-3 240-pounder may not start, but he will be relied on to play critical snaps.
6. Zakari Tillman
Tillman is a young player who has flashed in his limited playing time, especially during the Mississippi State spring game. The Florence, Miss. native appeared in 11 games a season ago, mostly on special teams, and racked up five tackles.
It is still early in the former 3-stars' career, so he may not get many meaningful reps this upcoming season, but he has a bright future ahead in the Maroon and White.
7. Ty Cooper
Lastly, Cooper is another Bulldog veteran who has waited his turn behind All-SEC performers. The 6-4, 245-pounder hails from Mississippi High School football powerhouse Louisville and was a member of the Bulldogs 2021 recruiting class.
Cooper has appeared in 23 games and made a pair of starts; he has racked up 26 career tackles and a pair for loss. He played his best football in November last season for State, and like Purvis, he is versatile. Whether he has a hand in the ground or plays as a traditional linebacker, he is productive.
Projected Starters
Outside Linebacker- Donterry Russell
Middle Linebacker- Stone Blanton
Interior Linebacker- John Lewis
Outside Linebacker- J.P. Purvis
The Rest of the Room
Fred Clark (FR)
Marcus Ross (JR)
Javae Gilmore (SO)
TB Hinton (SO)
Nic Mitchell (JR)
Josaiah Knight (FR)