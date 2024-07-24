2024 Mississippi State Position Preview: Offensive Line
STARKVILLE, Miss. — As soon as Jeff Lebby landed in Starkville as the 36th head coach in Mississippi State football history, he recruited. The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator had to meet his new roster, recruit guys to stay on the 2024 squad, and hit the transfer portal to fill holes.
The Bulldogs' offensive line was gutted due to the transfer portal and having a veteran group, and Lebby knows the importance of the front five as he was a former offensive lineman himself. However, the 40-year-old head coach had to bring in a coach for the group, and he landed a good one in 2021 Broyles Award semi-finalist Cody Kennedy.
Kennedy was the offensive line coach at Arkansas before being poached by Lebby, and his presence was instantly felt on the recruiting trail. Even after multiple starters from last season, Kennedy still put together a solid quartet of offensive line signees from the transfer portal.
Depth is essential on the lines of scrimmages, especially in the SEC, and the Bulldogs have a solid starting five and a pair of high-end depth pieces. Let us take a look at the seven offensive linemen who will likely figure into the MSU rotation.
1. Makylan Pounders
Perhaps nobody on the MSU offensive line has a higher ceiling than the Byhalia, Miss. product. Pounders was initially committed to Mississippi State in high school before flipping to Ole Miss and ultimately signed with Memphis.
In his first two seasons with the Tigers, Pounders played in ten games, made a pair of starts, and earned a redshirt in 2021. Pounders found his footing last season, and so did the Tigers, who finished with a 10-3 record.
He appeared in ten games, starting every one, and took first-team reps at left tackle during the MSU spring game. The 6-5 310-pound junior will likely hold down the blind side all season for State.
2. Albert Reese IV
Unlike most of the group, Reese is a veteran of the Mississippi State program, entering his fourth season in Starkville. During that time, the Edmonton, Alberta native has appeared in 28 games and made one start.
However, he has earned the trust of his new coaching staff as he was one of three Bulldogs selected to attend SEC media days. It was a positive sign for the Bulldogs when he was announced as an attendee due to his upside.
The 6-7 330-pounder has an NFL frame and seemed like a better fit at tackle, but the junior worked at left guard during the MSU spring game.
3. Ethan Miner
The offensive lineman with the most experience and consistency is the Bulldogs projected starting center. Miner is a college football veteran spending four seasons at Arkansas State and one at North Texas.
During that time, the West Hartford, C.T. product appeared in 44 games and made 36 starts. Last season was his breakout year, as he finished with an 81.2 overall grade by Pro Football Focus, which was the third highest by a center, and an 85.9 pass-blocking grade, which was good for fifth nationally.
He was named to the 2024 Athlon Sports Preseason All-SEC (Fourth Team). Miner also took first-team reps during the MSU spring game.
4. Jacoby Jackson
Getting a player with experience in a premier conference is always huge, but it looms even larger on the offensive line. Jackson spent three seasons at Texas Tech, appearing in 27 games and making 14 starts on the interior of the Red Raider offensive line.
The product of Arlington, Texas, played 515 of his 598 snaps at left guard and did not allow a sack. He took second-team reps at right guard in the spring game, but expect Jackson to find his way into the starting lineup.
5. Leon Bell
The previous staff stressed the importance of recruiting linemen of opposing size and adequate athleticism. Bell fits that role as he has an impressive 6-8, 325-pound frame.
The former 3-star recruit played his first two seasons at Kilgore Community College in Texas. The Alvin, Texas native had an impressive 2022 campaign and was named first-team All-SWJCFC.
The junior appeared in three games last season for the Bulldogs and took first-team reps at right tackle in the MSU spring game. MSU added another player with Power 4 experience from the transfer portal. Martinez spent four seasons playing for the LSU Tigers, appearing in 45 games and making four starts.
The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native got first-team reps at right guard during the MSU spring game. The battle between him and Jackson for that spot will be something to keep an eye on.
6. Marlon Martinez
MSU added another player with Power 4 experience from the transfer portal. Martinez spent four seasons playing for the LSU Tigers, appearing in 45 games and making four starts.
The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native got first-team reps at right guard during the MSU spring game. The battle between him and Jackson for that spot will be something to keep an eye on.
7. Jimothy Lewis Jr.
It is rare for a true freshman to get meaningful snaps on the offensive line in the SEC. However, Lewis could figure his way into the rotation if needed.
The former 4-star recruit committed to the Bulldogs last summer, and it was a major recruiting win for the previous staff. The Ridgeland, Miss. native took second-team reps at tackle for MSU in the spring game and looked solid. If all goes well, the freshman will not play much this year, but he has a bright future ahead.
Projected Starting Five
LT Makylan Pounders
LG Albert Reese IV
C Ethan Miner
RG Jacoby Jackson
RT Leon Bell
The Rest of the Room
Marlon Martinez (SR)
Jimothy Lewis (FR)
Luke Work (Fr)
Grant Jackson (SR)
Malik Ellis (SO)
TJ Lockhart (FR)
Canon Boone (JR)
Amari Smith (RS-FR)
Jackson LaHue (SO)