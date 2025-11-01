Cowbell Corner

Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about Mississippi State at Arkansas

The Bulldogs will try and end a 16-game losing streak against SEC foes against another team that is winless in conference games this season.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Live Mascot Bully XXII during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State Live Mascot Bully XXII during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics
Is today the day?

Will Mississippi State's 16-SEC game losing streak come to an end at the site where it last won a conference game?

Or will the streak continue and the Bulldogs return to Starkville without any fanfare and, quite possibly, with a whole lot less fans in support.

Saturday's game at Razorback Stadium against Arkansas is a must-win for the Bulldogs.

Yes, they need two more wins to reach bowl eligibility. But Mississippi State needs a win to prove that last four games were the fluke and not the first four games of the season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. and here's everything to know about the game:

Preview Stories

Student-Athlete Availability Report

As previously reported, offensive tackle Albert Reese IV is listed as out for Saturday’s game. It won’t be official until the gameday report released 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Along with Reese, the Bulldogs will be without DL Will Whitson, OL Blake Steen, OL Brennan Smith, CB Jett Jefferson, and WR Jaron Glover.

Depth Charts

Here is Mississippi State’s official depth chart for today’s game.

Mississippi State depth chart vs. Arkansas, Week 10
Mississippi State depth chart vs. Arkansas, Week 10 / Mississippi State Athletics

Here is Arkansas’s official depth chart for today’s game.

Arkansas depth chart vs. Mississippi State, Week 10
Arkansas depth chart vs. Mississippi State, Week 10 / Arkansas Communication

Updated Weather Forecast

The rain from Saturday morning should pass through Fayetteville, Ark. before the 3 p.m. kickoff. Temperatures will be in the low 50s with a high near 55 and winds will northwest at around nine miles per hour and gusts up to 21 mph.

Mississippi State’s Uniforms

Mississippi State Captains

The Bulldogs’ captains will be defensive tackle Kedrick Bingley-Jones, running back Davon Booth and safety Jahron Manning.

How to Watch: No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State

  • Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4, 0-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-4 SEC)
  • When: 3 p.m., Saturday
  • Where: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Radio: Live Radio
  • Stats: Live Stats
  • Series History: Arkansas leads the all-time series 19-14-1
  • Last Meeting: Arkansas 58, Mississippi State 25 (October 26, 2024)
  • Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 22 Texas, 45-38 OT
  • Last time out, Razorbacks: lost to Auburn, 33-24

Predictions, Projections, Odds

Taylor’s Prediction

Mississippi State 28, Arkansas 24. In summary, the Razorbacks’ defense is bad, but its offense does the one thing the Bulldogs’ defense struggles to stop: runs. This will be close, but Mississippi State’s big play ability was the tipping point for me.

EA CFB Simulation Results

Arkansas 24, Mississippi State 14

(Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread

Mississippi State: +4.5 (-105)
Arkansas: -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Mississippi State: +166
Arkansas: -198

Total

Over: 66.5 (-115)
Under: 66.5 (-105)

SP+ Projection

Projected Winner: Arkansas
Project Margin of Victory: 2.3
Win Probability: 56 percent
Projected Score: 33-30

