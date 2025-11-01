Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about Mississippi State at Arkansas
Is today the day?
Will Mississippi State's 16-SEC game losing streak come to an end at the site where it last won a conference game?
Or will the streak continue and the Bulldogs return to Starkville without any fanfare and, quite possibly, with a whole lot less fans in support.
Saturday's game at Razorback Stadium against Arkansas is a must-win for the Bulldogs.
Yes, they need two more wins to reach bowl eligibility. But Mississippi State needs a win to prove that last four games were the fluke and not the first four games of the season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. and here's everything to know about the game:
Preview Stories
Student-Athlete Availability Report
As previously reported, offensive tackle Albert Reese IV is listed as out for Saturday’s game. It won’t be official until the gameday report released 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Along with Reese, the Bulldogs will be without DL Will Whitson, OL Blake Steen, OL Brennan Smith, CB Jett Jefferson, and WR Jaron Glover.
Depth Charts
Here is Mississippi State’s official depth chart for today’s game.
Here is Arkansas’s official depth chart for today’s game.
Updated Weather Forecast
The rain from Saturday morning should pass through Fayetteville, Ark. before the 3 p.m. kickoff. Temperatures will be in the low 50s with a high near 55 and winds will northwest at around nine miles per hour and gusts up to 21 mph.
Mississippi State’s Uniforms
Mississippi State Captains
The Bulldogs’ captains will be defensive tackle Kedrick Bingley-Jones, running back Davon Booth and safety Jahron Manning.
How to Watch: No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State
- Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4, 0-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-4 SEC)
- When: 3 p.m., Saturday
- Where: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Arkansas leads the all-time series 19-14-1
- Last Meeting: Arkansas 58, Mississippi State 25 (October 26, 2024)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 22 Texas, 45-38 OT
- Last time out, Razorbacks: lost to Auburn, 33-24
Predictions, Projections, Odds
Taylor’s Prediction
Mississippi State 28, Arkansas 24. In summary, the Razorbacks’ defense is bad, but its offense does the one thing the Bulldogs’ defense struggles to stop: runs. This will be close, but Mississippi State’s big play ability was the tipping point for me.
EA CFB Simulation Results
Arkansas 24, Mississippi State 14
(Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread
Mississippi State: +4.5 (-105)
Arkansas: -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
Mississippi State: +166
Arkansas: -198
Total
Over: 66.5 (-115)
Under: 66.5 (-105)
SP+ Projection
Projected Winner: Arkansas
Project Margin of Victory: 2.3
Win Probability: 56 percent
Projected Score: 33-30