2024 Mississippi State Position Preview: Running Backs
The Mississippi State running back room is one filled with a rich tradition of bruising bell-cow backs, and first year head coach Jeff Lebby is searching for the first one of his tenure in Maroon and White.
Last week at SEC Media Days, Mississippi State football head coach Jeff Lebby made it clear that Seth Davis would not return for the Bulldogs this fall. The sophomore running back suffered a torn ACL in last year's Egg Bowl loss to Ole Miss, and is expected to still be recovering from that injury.
With that announcement, Lebby cleared the air a bit about the future of a pivotal position in his space and pace style offense, but not completely. There are still plenty of carries up for grabs this season, and Davis was only one piece of the ever-evolving puzzle.
That being said, there will be several names to watch for when it comes to toting the rock for the Bulldogs this fall.
1. Davon Booth
Booth was a late addition to the Bulldog roster during the most recent transfer window, and is projected to get the bulk of the carries at least early on this season. Booth totalled over 800 yards on the ground last season for Utah State and racked up over 100 yards in three separate games.
2. Jeffery Pittman
Pittman was one of the few bright spots this past season for a Mississippi State backfield that showed little promise outside of Seth Davis, especially as the season unfolded. His hard-nose running style and 205 pound frame make Pittman an explorable option for Lebby between the tackles.
3. Keyvone Lee
The Keyvone Lee experience has been lackluster since his transferring in from Penn State two seasons ago. For whatever reason, Lee has not garnered the snaps many thought he would when he made the decision to don the maroon and white. Another big back at over 220 pounds, Lee has the potential to be a dominant threat around the goal line if used correctly. Penn State is not in the business of starting bad running backs, and Lee drew plenty of playing time during his time in Happy Valley.
4. Johnnie Daniels
Daniels came to MSU as the top junior college running back in the nation out of Copiah-Lincoln Community College, and anyone that turns on his tape can see why. Daniels possesses true SEC speed in the open field, but his unproven resume' might hold him back at the initial outset of the season. However, with the space that Lebby's offense creates, Daniels may be able to produce at a high level as one of the fresher faces in the running back room.
5. Xavier Gayten
Despite just being a true freshman, Gayten comes in to this season with an already impressive resume' as he churned out over 2,000 yards on the ground in his senior season at Brookhaven High School while playing on both sides of the ball. Gayten was a four star recruit according to the On3 rankings, and plenty of four stars have contributed to success early and often.
It's a safe bet that these five names will be shouldering the load of the rushing attack for Mississippi State this season, but surprises have happened before. Either way, Jeff Lebby still has plenty of talent at his disposal behind the line for his inaugural head coaching stint at Mississippi State.