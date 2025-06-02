2026 safety Jax Pope schedules Mississippi State visit, eyeing SEC future
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Jax Pope, a standout 2026 safety from Buford, Ga., is quickly becoming one of the most intriguing defensive prospects in the Southeast.
With a reputation for athleticism, physicality, and football IQ, Pope is now firmly on the radar of several Power Five programs, including Mississippi State, Boston College, Stanford, Duke, and Arkansas.
As the summer recruiting season heats up, Pope is set to make a pivotal official visit to the Bulldogs on June 13, signaling the Bulldogs’ serious interest in landing the talented defender.
Pope’s football pedigree is well-established. He is the younger brother of current UNLV safety Jake Pope, who previously spent time at both Alabama and Georgia.
While Jax remains unranked in the major recruiting services, evaluators note that he shares many of the same traits that made his brother a coveted recruit with sharp instincts, a willingness to play downhill, and a knack for delivering big hits.
At 6-foot, 180 pounds, Pope has the size and athleticism to match up with modern spread offenses, making him an attractive target for programs looking to bolster their secondary.
Mississippi State has made Pope a priority in their 2026 recruiting class.
Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby and his staff have emphasized relationship-building, hosting key prospects for official visits throughout the summer.
According to reports, Pope has already established a good rapport with the Bulldogs’ staff and is looking forward to his upcoming trip to Starkville.
"I’m excited to see what Mississippi State has to offer," Pope said after a recent training session. "The coaches have been great about staying in touch and showing me how I could fit into their defense."
The Bulldogs’ approach under Lebby has been to make official visits a key part of their recruiting strategy, mirroring last summer’s successful efforts to bring top talent to campus.
Pope’s visit in June will be a chance for Mississippi State to showcase their facilities, culture, and vision for the future.
Pope’s recruitment is heating up at a time when SEC programs are intensifying their search for versatile defensive backs.
Boston College, Stanford, and Duke are also in the mix, but the allure of SEC football remains strong for the Georgia native.
State’s pitch is the chance to compete at the highest level and contribute early in a conference known for producing NFL talent.
Pope’s own words reflect his readiness for the physicality of SEC play. "You cannot just put a body, you can actually push someone. The physicality is what it is," he said about adapting to high-level competition.
Coaches tend to notice that from safeties
While his recruitment is still in its early stages, coaches and analysts agree that Pope’s instincts and work ethic separate him from many of his peers.
"You just cannot relax," Pope said. "I don’t think you can stand up to play because the bigs are great out here. They are just going to duck you in, so that is something I have done better, but I am still learning at the same time."
His ability to process the game and make quick decisions in coverage has drawn praise, and his physical style of play fits well with the aggressive defenses favored in the SEC.
With his Mississippi State visit on the horizon, Pope’s recruitment is apparently ready to accelerate.