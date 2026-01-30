2027 QB Davin Davidson Plans Spring Visit to Mississippi State

Recruiting for the Class of 2027 is in full swing with coaches traveling across the nation to meet with recruits and recruits planning their official visits.

It’s a lot going on, especially with the transfer portal full of players still looking for new homes.

But a majority of the focus on high school recruits and Mississippi State is looking to build off a solid 2026 signing class. We can expect to start to see more report like this one.

Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney quarterback Davin Davidson told Rivals that he’ll be visiting Mississippi State this spring.

“I know I am going to get to Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, Kentucky and back to Florida in March,” Davidson said. “I have their spring schedules, so in February, I will work out what days we will visit. The dates aren’t locked in yet, but the plan is to make a long trip and see those five schools.”

Davidson is coming off a 14-1 season that ended with a state championship win. He threw for 2,360 yards and 23 touchdowns, which led to a plethora of schools offering him scholarships.

Georgia is a relatively new addition, offering Davidson a scholarship on Thursday. He’s also received offers from Auburn, California, Louisville, Michigan State and South Florida. That only represents a small portion of the offers Davidson has received.

“It has been pretty crazy,” Davidson told Rivals. “We came off a great season, and that put some people on notice. Then my film went out and it got a lot of views on X. After the Elite 11, my name got out there, schools started rolling in, they saw my film and I have been throwing for schools every day. When coaches see me throw in person and get to know me, they are offering me.

“I am going to spend this weekend with my family,” he said. “It has been absolutely crazy every day the last two weeks — throwing for coaches, meeting with coaches. Over the next couple of weeks, my family and I will sit down, assess what is going on and schedule visits.”

Davidson also said this to Rivals about Mississippi State:

“Mississippi State has tradition, and I think their offense fits my style of play very well. They do a variety of things offensively, and I like that. It could be a good fit. I want to learn more about the people and the program. Coach Johns has been talking to me and came to see me at school, so we are building a good relationship.”

DAWG FEED: