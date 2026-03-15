Mississippi State Lands Early Visit With 2027 Top 10 Georgia OT

Mississippi State didn’t waste its early shot with Kennedee Jackson. When you get one of the nation’s top young offensive tackles on campus before anyone else, you try to make the visit stick.

The Bulldogs did that by offering him a scholarship before he left Starkville, a small but meaningful touch that helped make the trip feel a little different.

Jackson hasn’t been on the road much this year, but that’s about to change. The 2027 Lithonia High School standout has a long list of spring practice stops coming and a growing slate of official visits.

Georgia Tech, Auburn, Georgia and North Carolina are already locked in, with more likely on the way. He’s rated as the No. 9 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 12 player in Georgia, so the attention isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

“Mississippi State was my first visit of the year back in January,” Jackson said to Maroon and White Daily. “I’ve also been to Georgia recently. I am not sure what’s next but I am going to several schools for spring practice. Then I will see about other visits and I have several official visits set, too. I will probably add some more official visits, too.”

That January trip was his first time seeing Mississippi State in person, and it gave him a clearer picture of what the program is trying to build.

“It was great,” Jackson said. “We got to talk to the coaches and see how they operate. It was a really good visit and I learned a lot.”

Then came the offer. It wasn’t a surprise that Mississippi State liked him. It was more about the timing and the way it landed with him.

“I was grateful to get that offer,” Jackson said. “It was another good SEC offer and a good program. I could tell how close their players and coaches are there and that stood out to me.”

The visit also gave him his first real chance to sit down with offensive line coach Phil Loadholt. That part of the trip seemed to resonate just as much as the offer itself.

“Coach Loadholt was fun to talk to,” Jackson said. “He is a good coach and he knows the game. He showed me how he coaches his guys and showed me their drills. What I liked the most is how honest he was.”

That honesty is one of Mississippi State’s biggest advantages here. Loadholt’s background, his straightforward approach and the way he connects with linemen give the Bulldogs a real foothold in this recruitment.

Jackson still has a long list of visits ahead, and Mississippi State will have to wait while he works through them. But getting him on campus early, offering him in person and giving him a strong first impression puts the Bulldogs in a solid spot heading into the spring.

Jackson isn’t rushing anything. He’s not naming favorites, and he’s not close to a decision.

“I really don’t have any favorites right now,” he said. “I am not sure when I want to decide and it is still early. But when I am ready, I will look at education and I want to major in business. I also want a winning program and tough coaching.”

Mississippi State checked a few of those boxes already. Now the Bulldogs just have to stay in the picture while the rest of the country lines up for its turn.