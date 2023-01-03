Three Takeaways From Mississippi State's Win Over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl

Mississippi State football put on a thriller as it came back from a 3-10 deficit at halftime to defeat Illinois, 19-10, in Mike Leach's swan song game at the 2023 Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

For the Bulldogs' it kicks off the Zach Arnett era with a high note. They finish the season 9-4, their first season with 9+ wins since 2017, a proper send off to Mike Leach and his legacy.

For Illinois, it's another headache to end the season. Illinois has not won a bowl game since 2011 (they beat UCLA, 20-14, in the Fight Hunger Bowl). They also finish their season losing four of their last five games.

With the dust settled, here are three major takeaways for Mississippi State after concluding their season with a bowl victory.

Offensive Struggles

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bulldogs looked sluggish for the first half of the game.

In the first half, Mississippi State could barely move the ball down the field. They had fives drives, resulting in two punts, two turnovers, and a field goal.

Illinois played aggressive man coverage on defense that really hurt Mississippi State's offensive play. Bulldog quarterback Will Rogers threw two picks, including one in the red zone and one into double man coverage.

Illinois' defense held the Bulldogs to a field goal before halftime. Coming out into the second half, the Bulldogs made great adjustments that lead to a touchdown drive to tie the game.

In the second half, Will Rogers completed 14/18 passes for 122 yards, and one touchdown. Wide receivers Jaden Walley and Justin Robinson played a big part in helping the Bulldogs get down the field and convert on crucial plays.

Robinson would be named the Reliaquest Bowl MVP, catching 7 receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 11.6 yards per reception.

Despite the sluggish performance, the Bulldogs were able to get it together and come out on top.

Defensive Performance and Discipline

On defense, the Bulldogs applied a lot of pressure to the Illinois offense but also looked undisciplined at times.

Illinois was held to only 35 rushing yards while their quarterback Tommy DeVito was pressured by the Bulldogs' defensive line many times. Illinois also went 3/11 on third down conversions.

However, the Bulldog defenders got too cocky and picked up penalties that could have been easily avoided. For example, a third down stop turned into an automatic first down after Bulldog safety Shawn Preston Jr did a taunt after an incomplete pass.

Furthermore, the Bulldogs kept getting their hands caught in the cookie jar on third down due to multiple defensive holding calls. They went 6-55 on penalties in the Reliaquest Bowl.

Illinois wasn't exactly clean with penalties either. Their offensive line was very shaky and gave up a lot of false starts, including one the negated a touchdown. Regardless, the defensive discipline could have been better for both teams.

Bulldog linebackers Nathaniel Watson and Jett Johnson were a menace of defense, recording a combined two sacks and a tackle for loss. CB Emmanuel Forbes also recorded seven tackles in what will likely be his last game for Mississippi State.

Cornerback Marcus Banks, who transferred to Mississippi State from Alabama during the offseason, helped seal the victory for the Bulldogs scooping and scoring the ball during Illinois' last ditch attempt at a win at the end of regulation.

Overall, the defense looked really good despite some flaws, and helped play a part in securing the win for Mike Leach's legacy game.

The Impact and The Future

This victory means a lot to Mississippi State's team, fans, and community as the team has persevered through tough times.

For one, Mike Leach's tenure couldn't have ended in a more memorable way as the team goes home with a victory among the fitting pirate decorations in Raymond James Stadium.

New head coach Zach Arnett also begins his tenure with a bang. He had other offers from other schools and could a left at anytime, but decided to stay loyal to the Bulldogs in a move that paid off for him and his team.

With the Bulldogs' season at a close, Mississippi State has a lot to look forward to as the future is bright for the Bulldogs.